boohoo : UK retail sales jump 9.2% in April as shops reopen

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - British retail sales surged by
9.2% in April, when non-essential shops reopened after months of
closure due to COVID restrictions, their biggest jump since a
previous reopening in June, official data showed on Friday.
Sales volumes were 42.4% higher than a year earlier, when
they collapsed during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown, the
Office for National Statistics said.
Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that
retail sales volumes would rise by 4.5% on the month in April
and surge 36.8% on the year.
"Clothing sales soared by nearly three quarters as consumers
took advantage of being able to visit physical stores. Perhaps
unsurprisingly, overall online sales dipped, but still remain
high," ONS deputy national statistician Jonathan Athow said.
British retail sales are now 10.6% above their level in
February 2020, before the pandemic struck, though many
high-street retailers have suffered badly from repeated
lockdowns which accelerated the shift to online commerce.
Department store Debenhams closed its last store this month
after more than 240 years trading, although the brand name has
been bought by online retailer Boohoo.
Retailers such as clothing and furniture stores which the
government classed as non-essential only reopened to shoppers in
England on April 12 after shutting in early January.
Bank of England policymakers are keeping a close watch on
retail sales as they expect a surge in spending as richer
households spend around a tenth of savings built up during
lockdown over the next three years.
However retailers will have to compete with newly reopened
pubs and restaurants for a share of disposable income.
