Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Booking Holdings Inc.    BKNG

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryToute l'actualitéPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Agoda pins hopes on Asia's domestic tourism to drive revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 06:15am EDT
The logo of Agoda online travel agency is seen at their office in Bangkok

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Asia-focused online travel agency Agoda is counting on a revival of domestic tourism in parts of the region to help it weather the coronavirus pandemic, its top executive said on Monday.

Thailand, Vietnam and Taiwan are among the top markets where domestic tourism activity was returning, chief executive John Brown told Reuters in an interview, reflecting their success in containing outbreaks.

With international travel restrictions in place to halt the contagion, the company is relying on domestic markets for its revenue, such as Thailand, where local bookings were up 20% from last year, he said.

Thailand in April banned commercial flights and foreign tourists, but has been offering travel incentives locally to try to fill that void.

Its resort island of Phuket will from this month start receiving a limited number of long-stay visitors from countries deemed low-risk, who must undergo quarantine.


Thailandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3cYUtF2 has recorded just 3,590 confirmed cases with barely any local transmission in months. Vietnam https://tmsnrt.rs/2SrCP3j has seen just over 1,000 cases in total, after it quickly contained a second outbreak in August.

"People who can't go overseas are substituting that with domestic bookings," Brown said, adding that travellers were booking higher quality hotels and travelling to new places.

Prior to the crisis, domestic travel accounted for half of Agoda's bookings.

The pandemic, however, is incomparable with other crises and the company in May cut 1,500 jobs, leaving it with 4,000 employees altogether.

"We're at a lean size right now and we can survive the storm indefinitely," he said, adding that no further cuts were anticipated.

Brown expects travel to return to pre-crisis levels shortly after coronavirus vaccines become available, due to pent-up demand, but said business travel may not rebound so quickly as companies became more familiar with virtual meetings.

Singapore-based Agoda, founded in Phuket in 2005, said its advantage over rivals comes from its relationships with Asian hotels and its share of inventory from parent company, Booking Holdings Inc.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

By Chayut Setboonsarng

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
10/03EXCLUSIVE : Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
10/02Airbnb aims to raise roughly $3 billion in IPO - sources
RE
09/25AMSTERDAM : Booking.com reveals how Brits rediscovered travel closer to home thi..
AQ
09/10BOOKING : Costs Associated with Exit or Disposal Activities (form 8-K/A)
AQ
08/19Airbnb files for IPO as short-term rental market rebounds
RE
08/19Airbnb files for IPO as short-term rental market rebounds
RE
08/14BOOKING : Agoda introduces day use feature, providing travelers more flexible bo..
AQ
08/07BOOKING : Pandemic fueling demand for vacation rentals, says Booking Holdings CE..
RE
08/07GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Uber, Booking, and other earnings reports today
08/06BOOKING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 649 M - -
Net income 2020 375 M - -
Net cash 2020 231 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 161x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 70 051 M 70 051 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,13x
EV / Sales 2021 6,06x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 32
Average target price 1 960,41 $
Last Close Price 1 710,71 $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffery H. Boyd Director
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-16.70%70 051
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-7.48%18 259
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-14.84%13 006
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED0.86%3 937
TRIPADVISOR-36.31%2 601
TRAINLINE PLC-25.44%2 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group