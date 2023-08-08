BOOKING HOLDINGS OFFERS TO SHOW CUSTOMERS WHO BOOK FLIGHTS ON ITS SITE CHOICE OF HOTELS - SOURCES
Booking Holdings Offers To Show Customers Who Book Flights On It…
Today at 10:11 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11:01:46 2023-08-08 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|3174.39 USD
|-2.12%
|+9.12%
|+57.80%
|04:23pm
|It's all so quiet
|04:11pm
|BOOKING HOLDINGS OFFERS TO SHOW CUSTOMERS WHO BOOK FLIGHTS ON IT…
|RE
BOOKING HOLDINGS OFFERS TO SHOW CUSTOMERS WHO BOOK FLIGHTS ON ITS SITE CHOICE OF HOTELS - SOURCES
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|3174.76 USD
|-2.10%
|+8.96%
|116 B $
|It's all so quiet
|BOOKING HOLDINGS OFFERS TO SHOW CUSTOMERS WHO BOOK FLIGHTS ON IT…
|RE
|Tupperware Brands Corporation : Plastic is fantastic
|ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Biogen, Booking, GSK, Papa John's, XPO...
|JMP Securities Adjusts Booking Holdings' Price Target to $3,600 From $3,000, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Mizuho Adjusts Booking Holdings' Price Target to $3,580 From $3,265, Keeps Buy Rating
|MT
|INTERVIEW - Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking: Towards a record quarter for travel
|MT
|Trending: Booking Holdings Expects a Record Summer Travel Season
|DJ
|Citigroup Raises Booking's Price Target to $3,425 From $3,000, Buy Rating Maintained
|MT
|Morningstar Downgrades Booking to Hold From Buy, Price Target at $3,130
|MT
|Piper Sandler Raises Booking's Price Target to $3,110 From $2,583, Retains Neutral Rating
|MT
|Evercore ISI Raises Booking's Price Target to $4,300 From $3,200, Outperform Rating Maintained
|MT
|Atlantic Equities Raises Booking's Price Target to $3,300 From $2,900, Neutral Rating Maintained
|MT
|Gordon Haskett Raises Booking's Price Target to $3,270 From $2,837, Hold Rating Kept
|MT
|Goldman Sachs Raises Booking's Price Target to $3,060 From $2,850, Neutral Rating Kept
|MT
|JPMorgan Raises Price Target on Booking to $3,550 From $3,000, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Booking Shares Rise After Analysts' Price Target Increases, Q2 Results Beat
|MT
|Credit Suisse Adjusts Booking Holdings' Price Target to $3,325 From $2,950, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|Oppenheimer Adjusts Booking Price Target to $3,700 From $3,500, Maintains Outperform Rating
|MT
|Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Booking to $3,740 From $3,130, Maintains Overweight Rating
|MT
|Booking Holding Files Mixed Shelf
|MT
|Not too many jobs, please
|Deutsche Bank Adjusts Booking Price Target to $3,500 From $3,150, Maintains Buy Rating
|MT
|Wedbush Raises Booking Holdings' PT to $3,450 From $3,200 After Higher-Than-Expected Q2 Results, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|RBC Boosts Price Target on Booking Holdings to $3,550 From $2,750, Calls Q2 Report 'Strong,' Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+57.57%
|116 B $
|+14.85%
|26 143 M $
|+20.86%
|15 410 M $
|-4.15%
|5 276 M $
|+23.18%
|3 576 M $
|+55.76%
|3 210 M $
|-12.10%
|2 220 M $
|+38.02%
|1 958 M $
|+24.60%
|1 923 M $
|+65.33%
|1 906 M $