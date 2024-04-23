APRIL 23, 2024

Dear Stockholders,

As I write these words in April 2024, I have never been more energized about the future of travel and the potential for our company, while recognizing that we operate in one of the most competitive industries in the world marked by rapid technological acceleration and regulatory changes, both of which bring new challenges and opportunities.

Our company's mission is: To Make It Easier For Everyone to Experience The World. From our very beginning, we believed that we could use technology to dramatically improve the way people discovered, searched, booked and experienced travel. Now, more than 25 years later, we are one of the world's largest travel companies and achieved a major milestone in 2023: we booked more than one billion room nights through our platforms.

We are a global company doing business in more than 220 countries and territories with more than 23,000 employees around the world. Last year, through our Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda and KAYAK brands we enabled our travel customers to execute billions of searches across our websites and apps, provided access to properties with over 29 million individual listings, facilitated 36 million flight tickets and 74 million rental car days booked on our platforms, and helped to seat more than 1.5 billion diners through OpenTable.

In 2023, we achieved record-setting financial results, with more than $21 billion in revenue, which was up 25% compared to the year prior, more than $4 billion in net income, which was up 40% from the prior year, more than $7 billion in adjusted EBITDA, which was up 34% compared to the prior year, and generated $7 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow. With this solid financial performance and our strong balance sheet, we were able to return over $10 billion to shareholders over the course of the year through stock repurchases, and we recently paid our first cash dividend. (See Appendix A for a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.)

2