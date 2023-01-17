Booking Currently Up 12 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2331.99, up $30.65 or 1.33%
--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $2345.80
--Currently up 14 of the past 15 days
--Currently up 12 consecutive days; up 19.05% over this period
--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to March 30, 1999)
--Best 12 day stretch since the 12 days ending March 24, 2022, when it rose 19.08%
--Up 15.72% month-to-date
--Up 15.72% year-to-date
--Down 13.73% from its all-time closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022
--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it closed at $2384.21
--Down 13.73% from its 52-week closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022
--Up 42.66% from its 52-week closing low of $1634.61 on Oct. 11, 2022
--Traded as high as $2331.99; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $2336.05
--Up 1.33% at today's intraday high
--Fifth least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
