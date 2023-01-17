Advanced search
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:02:30 2023-01-17 pm EST
2325.66 USD   +1.06%
12:23pBooking Currently Up 12 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
01/13Booking Holdings Inc. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01/13Booking Currently Up 11 Consecutive Days, on Track for Record Longest Winning Streak -- Data Talk
DJ
Booking Currently Up 12 Straight Days, on Track for Record Winning Streak -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 12:23pm EST
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2331.99, up $30.65 or 1.33%


--Would be highest close since June 8, 2022, when it closed at $2345.80

--Currently up 14 of the past 15 days

--Currently up 12 consecutive days; up 19.05% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to March 30, 1999)

--Best 12 day stretch since the 12 days ending March 24, 2022, when it rose 19.08%

--Up 15.72% month-to-date

--Up 15.72% year-to-date

--Down 13.73% from its all-time closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 2.19% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 18, 2022), when it closed at $2384.21

--Down 13.73% from its 52-week closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 42.66% from its 52-week closing low of $1634.61 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $2331.99; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $2336.05

--Up 1.33% at today's intraday high

--Fifth least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 12:04:30 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1222ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 916 M - -
Net income 2022 2 665 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 668 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 89 268 M 89 268 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,38x
EV / Sales 2023 4,74x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 61,0%
