Booking Holdings Currently Up Nine Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since January 2017 -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ) is currently at $2240.29, up $19.34 or 0.87%

--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $2277.84

--Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 14.37% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 13, 2017, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending March 18, 2022, when it rose 20.31%

--Up 11.17% month-to-date

--Up 11.17% year-to-date

--Down 17.13% from its all-time closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 8.04% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2022), when it closed at $2436.10

--Down 17.13% from its 52-week closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 37.05% from its 52-week closing low of $1634.61 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $2243.63; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $2336.05

--Up 1.02% at today's intraday high

--Fourth least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 12:16:51 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1235ET