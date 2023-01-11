Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Booking Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:19:10 2023-01-11 pm EST
2243.52 USD   +1.02%
12:36pBooking Holdings Currently Up Nine Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since January 2017 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:49aOppenheimer Adjusts Booking Holdings Price Target to $2,550 From $2,280, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
01/09CEO of Booking.com parent talks about travel, leadership
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booking Holdings Currently Up Nine Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak Since January 2017 -- Data Talk

01/11/2023 | 12:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ) is currently at $2240.29, up $19.34 or 0.87%


--Would be highest close since June 9, 2022, when it closed at $2277.84

--Currently up 11 of the past 12 days

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 14.37% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 13, 2017, when it rose for nine straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending March 18, 2022, when it rose 20.31%

--Up 11.17% month-to-date

--Up 11.17% year-to-date

--Down 17.13% from its all-time closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Down 8.04% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 12, 2022), when it closed at $2436.10

--Down 17.13% from its 52-week closing high of $2703.26 on Feb. 16, 2022

--Up 37.05% from its 52-week closing low of $1634.61 on Oct. 11, 2022

--Traded as high as $2243.63; highest intraday level since June 9, 2022, when it hit $2336.05

--Up 1.02% at today's intraday high

--Fourth least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today


All data as of 12:16:51 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-11-23 1235ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 0.85% 2242.68 Delayed Quote.9.58%
NASDAQ 100 1.12% 11330.37 Real-time Quote.2.43%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 1.17% 10867.54 Real-time Quote.2.64%
All news about BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
12:36pBooking Holdings Currently Up Nine Consecutive Days, On Pace for Longest Winning Streak..
DJ
10:49aOppenheimer Adjusts Booking Holdings Price Target to $2,550 From $2,280, Maintains Outp..
MT
01/09CEO of Booking.com parent talks about travel, leadership
AQ
2022Booking Holdings to Benefit From Resilient Travel Demand, China Reopening, Tigress Says
MT
2022Going Out With A Bang : Travel for New Year's Eve skyrockets
PR
2022Family and friend group travel back on the cards Agoda survey shows
PR
2022Booking Holdings Strikes Sale-Leaseback Deal for Amsterdam Office
DJ
2022Booking Holdings Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financia..
AQ
2022China domestic searches for hotels surge after easing restrictions - KAYAK
RE
2022North American Morning Briefing: Fears of Harder -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 903 M - -
Net income 2022 2 655 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 917 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 33,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 86 149 M 86 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,59x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 34
Last Close Price 2 220,95 $
Average target price 2 370,26 $
Spread / Average Target 6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.9.58%86 149
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.45%24 162
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.7.04%14 772
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED0.21%5 398
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED0.47%2 916
TRIPADVISOR, INC.12.46%2 893