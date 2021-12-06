Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Booking Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booking Holdings Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

12/06/2021 | 01:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2283.00, up $168.56 or 7.97%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 24, 2021, when it closed at $2323.12

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 18.75%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 2.5% year-to-date

-- Down 13.79% from its all-time closing high of $2648.20 on Nov. 9, 2021

-- Up 7.24% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $2128.78

-- Down 13.79% from its 52-week closing high of $2648.20 on Nov. 9, 2021

-- Up 21.04% from its 52-week closing low of $1886.09 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as high as $2288.84; highest intraday level since Nov. 24, 2021, when it hit $2351.26

-- Up 8.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.63%

-- Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 1:01:13 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-21 1319ET

All news about BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
01:32pEquities Jump Midday, Driven by Reopening Plays as Signs Show Omicron Severity Likely t..
MT
01:20pBooking Holdings Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Ta..
DJ
01:15pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Jump Led by Reopening Plays as Signs Show Omicron Severity Likel..
MT
12/02Booking Holdings Stock Rises After UBS Initiates Coverage at Buy
MT
12/02UBS Initiates Booking Holdings at Buy Rating With $2,838 Price Target
MT
12/02Factbox-Grab debuts on Nasdaq, marking biggest Southeast Asia listing
RE
12/01Booking Holdings to Present at the Nasdaq 45th Investor Conference and at the UBS Globa..
PR
11/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Questions about Omicron and vaccine efficiency rattle markets
11/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Best Buy, Beyond Meat, Booking, Merck, Pfizer...
11/29Wedbush Suspends Coverage of Booking Holdings Due to Analyst Departure
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 855 M - -
Net income 2021 1 076 M - -
Net cash 2021 2 048 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 83,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 86 826 M 86 826 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,81x
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 19 600
Free-Float 64,4%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Last Close Price 2 114,44 $
Average target price 2 734,21 $
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-5.07%86 826
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.17.51%23 575
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-25.11%16 102
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED12.93%4 836
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-12.96%3 420
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-16.66%2 577