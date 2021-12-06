Booking Holdings Up Nearly 8%, Best Performer in the Nasdaq 100 So Far Today -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2283.00, up $168.56 or 7.97%

-- Would be highest close since Nov. 24, 2021, when it closed at $2323.12

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 9, 2020, when it rose 18.75%

-- Currently up two of the past three days

-- Up 2.5% year-to-date

-- Down 13.79% from its all-time closing high of $2648.20 on Nov. 9, 2021

-- Up 7.24% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 7, 2020), when it closed at $2128.78

-- Up 21.04% from its 52-week closing low of $1886.09 on Jan. 27, 2021

-- Traded as high as $2288.84; highest intraday level since Nov. 24, 2021, when it hit $2351.26

-- Up 8.25% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 28, 2021, when it rose as much as 8.63%

-- Eighth best performer in the S&P 500 today

-- Best performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 1:01:13 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

