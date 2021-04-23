Log in
Booking Holdings : to Webcast First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 5

04/23/2021 | 11:01am EDT
NORWALK, Conn., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, May 5  at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its first quarter 2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 5.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, KAYAK, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit Bookingholdings.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-5-301275886.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2021
