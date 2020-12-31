Log in
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
Booking Holdings on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

12/31/2020 | 02:51pm EST
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2218.17, up $12.91 or 0.59%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 30, 1999)

-- Would be the first record close since March 12, 2018

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.22% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Dec. 7, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose 10.04%

-- Up 9.35% month-to-date

-- Up 8.01% year-to-date

-- Up 6.92% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 2, 2020), when it closed at $2074.58

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 92.51% from its 52-week closing low of $1152.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $2224.82; highest intraday level since March 13, 2018, when it hit $2228.99

-- Up 0.89% at today's intraday high

-- Least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:32:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1450ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 0.78% 2221.55 Delayed Quote.7.38%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.41% 30543.42 Delayed Quote.6.30%
NASDAQ 100 0.08% 12851.42945 Delayed Quote.47.09%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.02% 12863.283439 Delayed Quote.43.22%
S&P 500 0.42% 3746.9 Delayed Quote.15.52%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 749 M - -
Net income 2020 142 M - -
Net cash 2020 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 1 205x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 90 316 M 90 316 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,3x
EV / Sales 2021 8,64x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 64,2%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 2 041,21 $
Last Close Price 2 205,26 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target -7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeffery H. Boyd Director
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.7.38%90 316
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED-4.50%19 565
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.22.18%18 690
TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS LIMITED6.44%4 184
TRIPADVISOR-7.60%3 776
TRAINLINE PLC-8.48%3 019
