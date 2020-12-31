Booking Holdings on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk

Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is currently at $2218.17, up $12.91 or 0.59%

-- Would be new all-time high (Based on available data back to March 30, 1999)

-- Would be the first record close since March 12, 2018

-- Currently up five of the past six days

-- Currently up four consecutive days; up 6.22% over this period

-- Longest winning streak since Dec. 7, 2020, when it rose for five straight trading days

-- Best four day stretch since the four days ending Nov. 12, 2020, when it rose 10.04%

-- Up 9.35% month-to-date

-- Up 8.01% year-to-date

-- Up 6.92% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 2, 2020), when it closed at $2074.58

-- Would be a new 52-week closing high

-- Up 92.51% from its 52-week closing low of $1152.24 on March 23, 2020

-- Traded as high as $2224.82; highest intraday level since March 13, 2018, when it hit $2228.99

-- Up 0.89% at today's intraday high

-- Least active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 2:32:59 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 1450ET