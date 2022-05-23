Log in
Booking Holdings to Attend the Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

05/23/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
NORWALK, Conn., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) today announced that Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel and Financial Officer David Goulden will be speaking at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 2nd at 10:50 am ET. A live audio cast of the presentation will be available to the public at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. A replay will be available for 90 days. 

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-attend-the-cowen-50th-annual-technology-media--telecom-conference-301552990.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
