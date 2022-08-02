Log in
10:23 2022-08-02 am EDT
1916.77 USD   +0.53%
Booking Holdings to Make Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Press Release Available on Company's Investor Relations Website on Wednesday, August 3

08/02/2022 | 10:01am EDT
NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter financial results for Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) will be made available at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3 through a press release posted to the company's Investor Relations website:  http://ir.bookingholdings.com.

Booking Holdings intends to hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 3 at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its second quarter financial results. The event will be webcasted at http://ir.bookingholdings.com. Audio replays will be available on the website for seven days thereafter.

About Booking Holdings
Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-make-second-quarter-2022-earnings-press-release-available-on-companys-investor-relations-website-on-wednesday-august-3-301597831.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


