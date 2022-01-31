Log in
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
01/31 02:08:25 pm
2454.32 USD   +1.71%
01:53pBooking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23
PR
01/21INSIDER SELL : Booking Holdings
MT
01/20Hospitality, Travel Stocks Rebound From Recent Selloff
MT
Booking Holdings to Webcast Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 23

01/31/2022 | 01:53pm EST
NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) announced today that it intends to hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The event will be webcasted at ir.bookingholdings.com and the audio will be available for replay on the website for seven days thereafter.

Booking Holdings will post a release containing its fourth quarter and full year  2021 financial results on the company's Investor Relations website, ir.bookingholdings.com, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 23.

About Booking Holdings

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) is the world's leading provider of online travel and related services, provided to consumers and local partners in more than 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands: Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. For more information, visit BookingHoldings.com and follow us on Twitter @BookingHoldings.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booking-holdings-to-webcast-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-financial-results-on-february-23-301471802.html

SOURCE Booking Holdings


© PRNewswire 2022
