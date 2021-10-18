Booking : International travel searches spike after U.S. moves to ease curbs

WASHINGTON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Travel website Kayak said on
Monday searches related to international travel to the United
States spiked 48% on Saturday, from the same day one week
earlier.
This followed the White House's announcement on Friday that
it would lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated
international visitors starting Nov. 8.
Kayak is owned and operated by Booking Holdings Inc
.
Separately, Expedia said on Monday that there was a
28% increase in UK travelers and a 24% increase in French
travelers searching for hotels in the United States, comparing
Oct. 8-10 to Oct. 15-17.
Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian said last
week before the White House's statement that the airline had
seen "improving trends internationally, spurred by the decision
to lift" the restrictions, announced in September.
"Thanks to this important policy change, many families are
going to be reunited this holiday season for the first time in
almost two years," Bastian said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said
late Friday that foreign nationals who had received mixed doses
of vaccines would be eligible to travel to the United States,
but additional questions remain to be answered, including the
government's policies on exemptions, including for children.
