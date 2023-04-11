Advanced search
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-11 pm EDT
2566.47 USD   -0.24%
04:08pBooking : Summary of Termination Pay Policy - Form 8-K
PU
04:06pBooking Holdings Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:01aBooking Holdings to Webcast First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 4
PR
Booking : Summary of Termination Pay Policy - Form 8-K

04/11/2023 | 04:08pm EDT
Summary of Termination Pay Policy
Booking Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will limit future arrangements to pay cash severance to executive officers of the Company to no more than 2.99 times the amount of the executive officer's annual base salary plus annual target bonus (not inclusive of equity), without stockholder approval.


Disclaimer

Booking Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 20:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 20 085 M - -
Net income 2023 4 688 M - -
Net Debt 2023 208 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 96 853 M 96 853 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,83x
EV / Sales 2024 4,39x
Nbr of Employees 21 492
Free-Float 59,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 2 572,57 $
Average target price 2 778,52 $
Spread / Average Target 8,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.27.65%96 853
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED9.88%24 424
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.2.52%13 772
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.69%4 843
TRIPADVISOR, INC.5.51%2 674
FLIGHT CENTRE TRAVEL GROUP LIMITED26.85%2 656
