BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators have extended their deadline for a decision on online travel agency Booking Holdings' 1.63-billion-euro ($1.8 billion) acquisition by a week to Sept. 6, a European Commission filing showed on Monday.

Booking CEO Glenn Fogel and and Etraveli CEO Mathias Hedlund sought to win over the EU competition enforcer at a closed hearing in Brussels last week.

Given EU concerns the deal could reduce competition, Booking, whose brands include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, may have to offer remedies in the coming days.

Last month, the Commission warned that the deal would reinforce Booking's market power and push up costs for hotels.

