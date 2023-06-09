EU antitrust regulators open full scale probe into Booking Holdings/Etraveli deal

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Union's
antitrust regulators on Friday warned that Booking Holdings'
planned acquisition of Sweden-based rival ETraveli may
strengthen the U.S. company's position in the market for hotel
online travel agencies, and push up costs for hotels.
"Competition is already limited in the hotel OTA (online
travel agencies) market and Booking appears to be unconstrained
by competing OTAs, hotels and end-customers," the European
Commission said in a statement.
The EU competition watchdog said the deal may increase
Booking Holdings' bargaining position towards hotels and divert
demand from cheaper alternative sales channels, and ultimately
push up costs for hotels and customers.
The European Commission is scheduled to decide on the deal
by Aug. 30.
Booking announced the proposed acquisition of private
equity firm CVC Capital Partners-owned Etraveli in November
2021.
Etraveli owns the brands Gotogate and Mytrip and also
operates airline integration company TripStack.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;
Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)