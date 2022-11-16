Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Booking Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:31 2022-11-16 am EST
2009.91 USD   +0.40%
11:20aEU opens in-depth study of Booking bid for Sweden's etraveli
RE
11/15Booking Holdings Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/14Booking Holdings Inc. to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference (PRNewsfoto/Booking Holdings Inc.)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU opens in-depth study of Booking bid for Sweden's etraveli

11/16/2022 | 11:20am EST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are opening an in-depth investigation into online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc's (BKNG.O) 1.63-billion-euro ($1.7 billion) bid for Sweden-based eTraveli Group.

The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 27-member European Union, said on Wednesday that it had given itself until March 31 to take a decision on the case, which it has been assessing since Oct. 10.

Booking announced its proposed acquisition of eTraveli from private equity firm CVC Capital Partners in November last year.

The Commission said its initial study indicated Booking had a dominant position in online travel agency services for accommodation and that competition might significantly reduce by combining eTraveli's activities in flights.

The EU executive said that Booking decided not to submit remedies during the initial investigation to address these concerns.

Etraveli offers search, booking and fulfilment services of flights through its consumer brands Gotogate and Mytrip and also operates airline integration company TripStack.

Britain's antitrust agency cleared the deal unconditionally in September.

($1 = 0.9613 euros)

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 902 M - -
Net income 2022 2 707 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 797 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 30,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 77 652 M 77 652 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,70x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 20 700
Free-Float 61,0%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 2 001,90 $
Average target price 2 329,54 $
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-16.56%77 652
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED12.59%18 791
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-44.70%15 600
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED14.82%4 556
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED7.87%3 147
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-21.06%2 999