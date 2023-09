BRUSSELS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - EU antitrust chief Didier Reynders will hold a press conference on a merger at 0830 GMT, the European Commission said on Monday, without providing details.

Reynders, the caretaker competition commissioner at the Commission, is likely to announce a veto against Booking Holdings' proposed 1.63-billion-euro acquisition of Swedish peer ETraveli Group, confirming a Reuters story.

