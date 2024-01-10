Luxury Camping Accommodations now searchable on KAYAK

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, travelers can glamp on KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, through its latest partnership with GlampingHub, the leading global booking platform for unique accommodations in nature. From tree houses nestled in lush forests to luxury safari tents near Yellowstone, GlampingHub has a wide variety of accommodations that are now discoverable on KAYAK.com and its portfolio of brands including momondo, Cheapflights and Hotelscombined.

With more and more travelers seeking memorable vacations inspired by the photos they see online, this partnership provides adventure-seekers and glampers alike with more choices in one place for easy travel planning.

"We live in an ever-increasing connected lifestyle, which elevates one's nature deficit" says CJ Wolf, GlampingHub's CEO. Glamping getaways enable people to unplug and reconnect with nature. GlampingHub's luxury accommodations provide travelers with access to the great outdoors while still feeling safe and being pampered with modern comforts. Whether the guest is spending time hiking, fishing or just roasting s'mores, these recreational activities are a great way to reconnect with the environment and enjoy the simpler pleasures in life.

"At KAYAK, we're committed to providing travelers with a wide variety of travel options all in one place, said Paul Jacobs, GM & VP of North America for KAYAK. "With tons of unique accommodations for travelers to choose from, our goal is to continue giving travelers even more choices, and teaming up with GlampingHub introduces a new variety of accommodations to our already diverse offerings - something our users have been explicitly searching for more recently."

According to KAYAK's data, there has been a significant increase in search interest for alternative accommodations. Luxury tents, for example, have experienced a 28% year-over-year increase in search demand. Additionally, interest in unique lodging options like Riads, Ranches, Farmstays and boats have soared by up to 85 percent year over year indicating this is exactly what users are looking for.

"We are incredibly excited about our partnership with KAYAK. It's a natural fit that aligns with our vision of providing unique experiences to travelers around the world," said CJ Wolf. "This collaboration will make it easier than ever for individuals and families to discover and book one-of-a-kind glamping experiences, whether they're looking for a serene mountain retreat or an exciting adventure in national parks."

About KAYAK

KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. We also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution.

About GlampingHub.com

GlampingHub is the world's leading platform for unique accommodations in nature. Our mission is to connect travelers with the environment in comfort and style. GlampingHub offers a wide range of accommodations, from treehouses and yurts to safari tents and cabins. Each property is handpicked for its uniqueness and quality, allowing travelers to experience nature in safety and without sacrificing comfort. For more information, visit www.glampinghub.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/glampinghub-and-kayak-team-up-to-make-glamping-more-accessible-to-all-302030581.html

SOURCE KAYAK