Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Booking Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:18 2022-09-20 pm EDT
1918.68 USD   +0.82%
11:51aIsrael says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings
RE
04:32aOutbound Asian tourists to hit pre-pandemic levels by 2024-Agoda CEO
RE
09/19Booking Holdings' First Center of Excellence Officially Opens in Romania
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Israel says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings

09/20/2022 | 11:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Israeli cabinet meeting in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel said on Tuesday it would fight a plan by online travel agency Booking.com to add a safety warning to listings in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which its tourism minister condemned as a politically-motivated decision.

A senior Palestinian official welcomed the move, provided it applied to Jewish settlements only.

The West Bank, which Israel captured in a 1967 war, is among territories where Palestinians seek statehood. Most nations deem Israel's settlements there illegal. It disputes that, describing the West Bank as a Biblical birthright and defensive bulwark.

A spokesperson for Amsterdam-based Booking.com said on Monday that it planned to "display ... banners and notifications to customers related to relevant local safety considerations" for listings the West Bank, similar to current labels for Ukraine or Cyprus.

Violence in the West Bank has surged in recent months after Israel stepped up raids into the territory following a spate of deadly Palestinian street attacks in Israel.

On Tuesday one man was killed in clashes between Palestinian gunmen and Palestinian Authority security forces in Nablus which broke out after the arrest of two militants.

The Booking.com spokesperson did not provide any indication that the company, whose website describes the West Bank as "Palestinian Territory", was taking a position on the territory's status.

Still, Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov said he had written to Booking.com and threatened "diplomatic war" by his government to reverse the decision, which he condemned as "political".

He played down the possibility that the West Bank, parts of which have has seen a surge in Israeli-Palestinian violence in recent months, might be dangerous for foreign visitors.

"Millions of tourists visit Israel, including this area," he told Ynet TV. "In the end of the day, there is no problem."

The Palestinian Tourism Ministry withheld comment, saying it had not been formally informed of the Booking.com decision.

Wasel Abu Youssef, a senior official with the umbrella Palestinian Liberation Organisation (PLO), voiced conditional approval.

"If there is such a decision, it must focus on the colonial settlements of the Israeli occupation," he told Reuters.

The spokesperson for Booking.com, a subsidiary of U.S. company Bookings Holdings Inc., said the final details and implementation date of the listings warning were still being discussed by the company.

In 2018, Airbnb said it would delist settlement properties, but backed off following protests by Israel and legal challenges in some U.S. states.

(Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

By Dan Williams


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBNB, INC. 2.05% 121.32 Delayed Quote.-28.66%
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC. 0.88% 1919.69 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
All news about BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
11:51aIsrael says it will fight Booking.com over planned safety warning on West Bank listings
RE
04:32aOutbound Asian tourists to hit pre-pandemic levels by 2024-Agoda CEO
RE
09/19Booking Holdings' First Center of Excellence Officially Opens in Romania
AQ
09/16INSIDER SELL : Booking Holdings
MT
09/16INSIDER SELL : Booking Holdings
MT
09/15BOOKING : ' First Center of Excellence Officially Opens in Romania
PU
09/15BARCLAYS AND PRICELINE INTRODUCE NEW : PricePoints
PR
09/12DA Davidson Lowers Booking Holdings' Price Target to $2,150 From $2,300, Maintains Neut..
MT
09/08UBS Adjusts Booking Holdings Price Target to $2,255 From $2,285, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Booking Holdings Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media &..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 16 831 M - -
Net income 2022 2 996 M - -
Net cash 2022 65,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 561 M 75 561 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,90x
Nbr of Employees 19 450
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 1 902,99 $
Average target price 2 449,71 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-20.68%75 561
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED4.51%16 512
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-43.29%16 148
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED12.19%4 595
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED17.32%3 422
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-10.79%3 401