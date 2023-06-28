OpenTable releases its annual list of 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining, with returning diner favorites including Cafe Luxembourg and RH Rooftop in New York City, Bacari Silverlake in Los Angeles, Fia in Santa Monica and Foreign Cinema in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer is here and with it, increased demand for al fresco dining: OpenTable data reveals outdoor dining increased 20% in May and 19% in the first half of June (June 1 – 15), compared to 2022.1

To help diners discover a new favorite patio or rooftop, OpenTable is releasing its annual list of 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America ,2 created by analyzing over 13 million OpenTable diner reviews. While the list debuts with the summer season, OpenTable data shows diners embraced outdoor dining as early as January 1st in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Atlanta, and even in cooler climates like New York City, Washington DC and Philadelphia – a testament to restaurants' creativity and efforts to make it a year-round activity.3

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list features restaurants coast-to-coast with delicious cuisine, picturesque settings, and above all, incredible outdoor dining experiences. The list spans 20 states with California and Florida again taking top spots, respectively featuring 31 and 17 restaurants. For additional inspiration, use OpenTable's Seating Options filter and select "Outdoor."

"Outdoor dining is up 19% YoY for June (1 – 15), a strong start to the season," said Susan Lee, Chief Growth Officer of OpenTable. "With many restaurants elevating outdoor dining spaces for summer and beyond, this list represents dining destinations with incredible outdoor – and culinary – offerings."

Fan Favorites: The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining

The 2023 edition features returning favorites in: New York: Cafe Luxembourg and RH Rooftop in New York City; California: Bacari Silverlake in Los Angeles, Fia in Santa Monica, Foreign Cinema in San Francisco, Bistro Don Giovanni in Napa, C-Level and Mister A's in San Diego, Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad, Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens in Corona Del Mar; and Florida: Dry Dock Waterfront Grill in Longboat Key and Ulele in Tampa.

Newcomers include Bistro Jeanty in San Francisco, Duke's La Jolla in San Diego, DOYA in Miami, Raglan Road Irish Pub in Lake Buena Vista, Izanami in Santa Fe, and Orchids at Halekulani in Honolulu.

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America are (in alphabetical order by state):

Arizona

Lon's at The Hermosa – Paradise Valley

– Mariposa – Sedona

– Olive & Ivy Restaurant & Marketplace – Scottsdale

– Vivace Restaurant – Tucson

– Wildflower – Tucson

– Zinc Bistro – Scottsdale

California

Bacari Silverlake – Los Angeles

– Beachcomber Cafe Crystal Cove – Newport Coast

– Bistro Don Giovanni – Napa

– Bistro Jeanty – Yountville

– C-Level – San Diego

– Cabra – Los Angeles

– Cesarina – San Diego

– Coastal Kitchen – Dana Point

– Copley's on Palm Canyon – Palm Springs

– Duke's La Jolla – San Diego

– El Dorado Kitchen – Sonoma

– EPIC Steak – San Francisco

– FARM – Palm Springs

– Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens – Corona Del Mar

– Fia – Santa Monica

– Foreign Cinema – San Francisco

– Girl & the Goat – Los Angeles

– Gracias Madre – West Hollywood

– Jeune et Jolie – Carlsbad

– King's Fish House – Orange

– Orange L'Antica Pizzeria Da Michele – Los Angeles

– La Boheme – West Hollywood

– La Mar Cocina Peruana – San Francisco

– Le Vallauris – Palm Springs

– Mister A's – San Diego

– Pacific Coast Grill – Cardiff-By-The-Sea

– Si Bon – Rancho Mirage

– Spencer's Restaurant – Palm Springs

– Summit House – Fullerton

– the girl & the fig – Sonoma

– The Ivy – West Hollywood

Connecticut

Dog Watch Cafe – Stonington

Florida

Alberto's on Fifth – Naples

– Campiello – Naples

– Columbia Restaurant – Celebration

– Celebration Connors Steak & Seafood – Fort Myers

– Del Mar – Naples

– DOYA – Miami

– Dry Dock Waterfront Grill – Longboat Key

– Kyle G's Prime Seafood – Jensen Beach

– Latitudes Key West, FL on Sunset Key – Key West

– Louie Bossi Ristorante – Fort Lauderdale

– Ocean Prime – Tampa

– Raglan Road Irish Pub – Lake Buena Vista

– Takato Restaurant – Fort Lauderdale

– The Claw Bar – Naples

– The Grand Marlin of Pensacola Beach – Pensacola

– The Rosemary & Thyme – Sarasota

– Ulele – Tampa

Georgia

Anis Cafe and Bistro – Atlanta

Hawaii

CanoeHouse – Kamuela

– Fleetwood's On Front St. – Lahaina

– Honu Oceanside – Lahaina

– House Without a Key – Honolulu

– Mala Ocean Tavern – Lahaina

– Mama's Fish House – Paia

– Merriman's – Honolulu

– Orchids at Halekulani – Honolulu

– The Plantation House by Gaylords – Lihue

– Tommy Bahama Restaurant & Bar – Waikiki

Illinois

Meson Sabika – Naperville

– Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago

– Piccolo Sogno – Chicago

North Carolina

Green Valley Grill – Greensboro

– Print Works Bistro – Greensboro

– The Oyster Rock Waterfront Seafood – Calabash

New Jersey

Rooney's Oceanfront Restaurant – Long Branch

– Sapore Italiano – Cape May

– Tisha's – Cape May

New Mexico

Izanami – Santa Fe

– Santacafe – Santa Fe

Nevada

North Italia – Las Vegas

New York

Cafe Luxembourg – New York

– Del Vino Vineyards – Northport

– RH Rooftop Restaurant – New York

Ohio

17 River Grille – Chagrin Falls

– Lindey's – Columbus

Pennsylvania

1906 at Longwood Gardens – Kennett Square

– Parc – Philadelphia

– Talula's Garden – Philadelphia

Rhode Island

Boat House Waterfront Dining – Tiverton

– Los Andes Restaurant – Providence

– The Coast Guard House – Narragansett

– The Lawn at Castle Hill Inn – Newport

South Carolina

Charlie's Coastal Bistro (L'etoile Verte) – Hilton Head

– Soby's – Greenville

Tennessee

Coastal Fish Company – Memphis

Texas

Brasserie Mon Chou Chou – San Antonio

– Cappy's Restaurant – San Antonio

– Steiner Ranch Steakhouse – Austin

Virginia

Ada's on the River – Alexandria

– L'Auberge Chez Francois – Great Falls

– Ruthie's All-Day – Arlington

Washington

Salty's on Alki Beach – Seattle

The 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America can be found here .

1 OpenTable Data Methodology

OpenTable looked at outdoor seated diners (from phone, online and walk-in reservations) from May 1 – May 31, 2023 and June 1 – June 15, 2023 and compared it against the same date ranges in 2022, looking at restaurants that were on the platform and offered outdoor seating in these periods in 2022 and 2023.

2 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America Methodology

OpenTable's 100 Most Popular Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in America is generated from over 13 million verified OpenTable diner reviews collected between May 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. The overall score is made up of unique data points, such as overall diner rating, user klout, total number of reviews, and regional overall rating. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the percentage of reviews, for which "outdoor dining" was selected as a special feature.

3 OpenTable Data Methodology

OpenTable looked at outdoor seated dining (from phone, online and walk-in reservations) in New York, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta and Miami from January 1 – June 15, 2023.

About OpenTable

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), connects more than 1.5 billion people with restaurants every year. Powering hospitality at more than 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries, and other venues globally, OpenTable drives reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to run their most successful business yet.

