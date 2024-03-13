SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peerspace today announced a new partnership with Booking.com to help event organizers bring their visions to life. Any event organizer who books a venue on Peerspace, plus all of their confirmed attendees, will now receive an exclusive discount on hotels and rental cars on Booking.com.

"Peerspace already offers some of the most unique venues in the world, and now through our partnership with Booking.com, we're excited to make another aspect of the event planning process even better," said Luke Tarbi, chief marketing officer at Peerspace. "Giving our customers access to discounted hotels and rental cars on Booking.com is an added bonus for any event organizer who's focused on improving their attendee experience."

"We are thrilled to partner with Peerspace to offer an exclusive discount on hotel and rental cars for event organizers and their attendees," said Cintia O Tavella Gomez, regional director, strategic partnerships Americas at Booking.com. "People planning events want unique spaces and their attendees want unique accommodations that Booking.com offers globally in one search. A partnership between Peerspace and Booking.com is a win-win for making event planning -- and the related travel -- simple and convenient."

This discount applies to any Peerspace customer who has a confirmed production, meeting, or event booking, and invites their attendees through the Peerspace platform. This discount is valid for customers in the U.S., Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., and Spain.

About Peerspace

Peerspace is the leading marketplace for hourly venue rentals for meetings, productions, and events. The company opens doors to the most inspiring spaces around the world, from lofts and mansions to storefronts and studios. Peerspace welcomes guests to over 40,000 spaces where they can bring their creative ideas to life, and empowers hosts to earn additional income simply by opening their doors. Peerspace was founded in San Francisco in 2014, and the company's investors include GV (Google Ventures) and Foundation Capital. Discover the best places to meet, create, and celebrate at Peerspace.com.

About Booking.com

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com .

