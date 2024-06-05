TANQUERAY INVITES MARTINI LOVERS TO BOOK A TABLE AND MAKE IT ‘FANCY HOUR’ WITH A FIRST OF ITS KIND OPENTABLE PARTNERSHIP

'Fancy Hour' is Tanqueray's invitation to elevate the moment with a Tanqueray gin martini and hosts first 'Fancy Hour' with Rachel Zoe.

NEW YORK, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If there's one thing Tanqueray knows, it's that the first drink sets the tone for the night, and a Tanqueray gin martini is the go-to drink for every fancy occasion. As the 7-time winner of the bartender's choice by Drinks International, Tanqueray is a leader in martini artistry. Today, the award-winning gin announces the launch of 'Fancy Hour,' an invitation for cocktail enthusiasts to elevate the occasion with a martini and turn National Martini Day into Martini Month.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9267951-tanqueray-launches-fancy-hour-reservations-during-national-martini-month/

While Martini month is in June, we're celebrating through July in partnership with restaurant discovery and booking platform, OpenTable. From June 5th through July 31st, martini lovers 21+ can book their 'Fancy Hour' reservations at participating bars and restaurants in New York City, Boston, and Miami. As martinis and fries continue to emerge as an increasingly beloved duo on bar tops nationwide, restaurants can elevate the experience with personalized tableside service, presenting impeccably crafted Tanqueray martinis perfectly tailored to each guest's preferences, complementing one of America's cherished delicacies.

"With the resurgence of the martini, and recognizing the absence of a dedicated holiday celebrating this quintessential cocktail, we wanted to create an occasion to honor its timeless allure," said Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Gin, Tequila, and Breakout Growth Brands at DIAGEO North America. "'Fancy Hour' epitomizes Tanqueray's commitment to delighting consumers with experiences centered around exceptional cocktails that pay homage to our nearly two-century legacy of iconic gin."

To help introduce the occasion to gin lovers across the country and set the stage for martini month, Tanqueray co-hosted 'Fancy Hour' with Rachel Zoe. During the exclusive one-night event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 21st, Rachel brought together fellow fashion connoisseurs for a 'Fancy Hour' and showcased how a Tanqueray martini can be the start of stylish summer soiree with her personal favorite, the Tanqueray Dirty Martini.

"What I love about 'Fancy Hour' is that it's an occasion that can be defined on your own terms," says Rachel Zoe. "Whether that first sip is relished solo or in good company, you can elevate everyday moments with a touch of glamour by enjoying a Tanqueray martini."

During martini month, local influencers will showcase 'Fancy Hour' experiences in New York City, Boston, Miami and at home. Tanqueray's new, bold creative will inspire 'Fancy Hour' participation, featured in OOH digital ads and truck ads across the three cities. A weather-triggered media campaign, in partnership with Genius Sports, will target consumers in Philadelphia, Boston, Tampa Bay, and New York City with weather tailored 'Fancy Hour' content. Finally, a custom Snapchat AR filter will highlight three Tanqueray martini serves, allowing users to explore and discover their preferred way to make it 'Fancy Hour.'

To book your 'Fancy Hour' reservation, visit the OpenTable landing page and be sure to follow @TanquerayUSA for more 'Fancy Hour' inspiration.

Tanqueray gin is available wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. Tanqueray encourages consumers of legal drinking age to drink responsibly. For more information, please visit https://www.tanqueray.com/en-us .

ABOUT TANQUERAY

TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is a dry, crisp, gin with a rich juniper flavor. Known for its iconic green bottle and red emblem, TANQUERAY London Dry Gin is one of the world's most award-winning gins. TANQUERAY London Dry Gin, TANQUERAY No. TEN Gin, TANQUERAY SEVILLA ORANGE Flavored Gin, TANQUERAY RANGPUR Gin and TANQUERAY CRAFTED GIN COCKTAILS IN A CAN together create the renowned portfolio of TANQUERAY. Additional information about the TANQUERAY brand may be found at http://www.tanqueray.com.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT OPENTABLE

OpenTable , a global leader in restaurant tech and part of Booking Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG), helps 55,000 restaurants, bars, wineries and other venues worldwide fill 1.7 billion seats a year. OpenTable powers reservations, experiences, payments, guest insights and operations, enabling restaurants to focus on doing what they do best: providing great hospitality.

Media Contact:

HUNTER

tanqueray@hunterpr.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tanqueray-invites-martini-lovers-to-book-a-table-and-make-it-fancy-hour-with-a-first-of-its-kind-opentable-partnership-302164005.html

SOURCE DIAGEO North America