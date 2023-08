13:51 EDT -- Booking Holdings is one of the most mentioned companies in the U.S. across all news items in the last 12 hours, according to Factiva data. The company reported second-quarter financial results after the bell Thursday and said it was expecting a record summer travel season in the third quarter. The company's shares were trading at 52-week highs on the Nasdaq during Friday's session. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com)

