UK Watchdog Looks into Booking's Acquisition of Etraveli

The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it has started a probe into the acquisition of certain activities of Etraveli Group AB by Booking Holdings Inc.

The U.K. watchdog said it will investigate whether the transaction represents a lessening of competition.

On Nov. 23, 2021, Booking said it was buying global flight-booking provider Etraveli Group from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners for around 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

Booking also said that Etraveli Group would remain headquartered in Sweden and operate as an independent business under Booking Holdings.

