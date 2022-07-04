Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Booking Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BKNG   US09857L1089

BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.

(BKNG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-01 pm EDT
1767.98 USD   +1.09%
05:30aUK Watchdog Looks into Booking's Acquisition of Etraveli
DJ
06/29JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target on Booking Holdings to $2,435 From $2,900, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
06/28Cendyn announces partnership with OpenTable to integrate hotel reservation and dining data into a unified guest profile
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Watchdog Looks into Booking's Acquisition of Etraveli

07/04/2022 | 05:30am EDT
By Sabela Ojea


The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Monday that it has started a probe into the acquisition of certain activities of Etraveli Group AB by Booking Holdings Inc.

The U.K. watchdog said it will investigate whether the transaction represents a lessening of competition.

On Nov. 23, 2021, Booking said it was buying global flight-booking provider Etraveli Group from funds managed by CVC Capital Partners for around 1.6 billion euros ($1.79 billion).

Booking also said that Etraveli Group would remain headquartered in Sweden and operate as an independent business under Booking Holdings.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-04-22 0529ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 17 444 M - -
Net income 2022 2 897 M - -
Net cash 2022 1 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 71 821 M 71 821 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,01x
EV / Sales 2023 3,42x
Nbr of Employees 21 000
Free-Float 63,7%
Chart BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Booking Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 1 767,98 $
Average target price 2 662,17 $
Spread / Average Target 50,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Glenn D. Fogel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Ian Goulden Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert J. Mylod Chairman
Thomas E. Rothman Independent Director
Timothy M. Armstrong Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOKING HOLDINGS INC.-26.31%71 821
TRIP.COM GROUP LIMITED12.88%17 834
EXPEDIA GROUP, INC.-46.66%15 144
TONGCHENG TRAVEL HOLDINGS LIMITED16.90%4 772
MAKEMYTRIP LIMITED-6.50%2 714
TRIPADVISOR, INC.-32.25%2 579