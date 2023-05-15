Boost Issuer Public Boost FTSE 100 3x Short Daily ETP : Issuer Document

Advanced search
    3UKS   IE00B7VB3908

BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY - BOOST FTSE 100 3X SHORT DAILY ETP

(3UKS)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:03:24 2023-05-15 am EDT
306.05 GBX   -0.79%
Final Terms dated: 12 May 2023

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Issue of

525,000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short Securities

pursuant to the

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

(the "ETP Securities")

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein.

The Base Prospectus referred to below (as completed by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the basis that any offer of ETP Securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the EEA (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the ETP Securities. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in in the United Kingdom or in a Relevant Member State of the ETP Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer not any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of the ETP Securities in any other circumstances.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 August 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus (and any supplement thereto).

Full information on the WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") and the offer of the ETP Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (together with any supplement thereto) is available on the website of the Issuer at http://www.wisdomtree.eu. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Base Prospectus.

The particulars in relation to this issue of ETP Securities are as follows:

  1. Class of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply:
  2. Tranche:
  3. ETP Security Type:
  4. Relevant Currency:

WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

498

Commodity Securities

USD

  1. Principal Amount:
  2. Number of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply:
  3. Issue Date:
  4. Issue Price:
  5. Form of ETP Securities:

USD 0.114

525,000

15 May 2023

USD1.9189337

Registered Securities

Registered Notes:

Regulation S Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a

common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg.

9A.

New Global Note

No

10.

Initial Price:

USD 100

11.

Index:

Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index

Non-Leveraged Index

12.

Product Leverage Factor:

-3

13. Annual Management Fee Rate: 0.99 per cent. per annum

14.

Daily Swap Rate:

0.006944 per cent. per day

15.

Interest Rate:

Not Applicable

16.

Funding Spread:

Not Applicable

17.

Return on Collateral:

Fed Funds Effective Rate

18.

Stock Borrow Rate:

Not Applicable

19.

Transaction Tax Rate:

Not Applicable

20.

Restrike Event Provisions

Applicable

21.

Severe Disruption Event

20%

Threshold:

22.

Severe Overnight Gap Event

20%

Threshold:

23.

Standard Trading Hours:

9:00 - 19:30 London Time

24.

Exchange:

Not Applicable

25.

Related Exchange:

Not Applicable

26.

Multiple Exchange:

Not Applicable

27.

Price Source:

Solactive (BNP)

28.

Hedging Adjustment:

Applicable

2

29.

Restrike Threshold:

20%

30.

Overnight Restrike

Applicable

31.

Discretionary Index Change

Applicable

32.

Near Zero Price Event

Applicable

33.

Intraday Index Level Event

Not Applicable

The Issuer accepts the responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

3

Application has been made to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing on the Italian Stock Exchange, ETFplus market.
Application has been made to the Frankfurt Stock
Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (the "Frankfurt Stock Exchange") for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing and trading on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
The Central Bank has provided the competent authorities of Germany, Italy, Norway Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Austria with a certificate of approval attesting that the Base Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation.

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1. Listing and admission to trading: Application has been made for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be admitted to listing and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

2. Notification

  1. Interests of natural and legal persons involved in the issue
    So far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the ETP Securities has an interest material to the offer.
  2. Distribution:

Non-exempt Offer:

Not Applicable

Additional Selling Restrictions:

Not Applicable

5. Information about the past and the further performance of the Index and its volatility:

Information about the past and further performance of the index and its volatility can be obtained from:

6. Operational Information

Past and further information on the Solactive Brent Crude Oil Commodity Futures SL Index can be found at: https://solactive.com/downloads/guideline_solactive_com modity_futures.pdf

ISIN Code:

IE00BLRPRK35

Common Code:

148088225

Names and addresses of additional

ICSD Paying Agent:

Paying Agent(s) (if any):

Citibank, N.A., London Branch

Citigroup Centre

Canada Square, Canary Wharf

London E14 5LB

7.

Additional information

4

Eurosystem eligibility

No. Whilst the designation is specified as "No" at the date

of these Final Terms, should the Eurosystem eligibility

criteria be amended in the future such that the ETP

Securities are capable of meeting them the ETP

Securities may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs

as common safekeeper (and registered in the name of a

nominee of one of the ICSDs acting as common

safekeeper. Note that this does not necessarily mean that

the ETP Securities will then be recognised as eligible

collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intra day

credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during

their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB

being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have

been met.

Maximum Issue size

1,000,000,000,000

Number of ETP Securities currently

6226228

outstanding

Trading Method

Unit

Minimum transferable amount

1

Maturity date

30 November 2062

871(m) ETP Securities

No

ANNEX - ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY

Section A - Introduction and warnings

1.

Name

of WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short

Security:

2.

ISIN:

IE00BLRPRK35

3.

Common

148088225

Code:

4. Issuer: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer").

5.

Issuer

2nd Floor, Block 5 Irish Life Centre Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767,

Contact

Ireland

Details:

6.

LEI:

2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23

7.

Competent

Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority

Authority:

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

