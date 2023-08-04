Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09:46:49 2023-08-04 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 335.35 GBX +9.95% 0.00% -14.16% Summary Quotes Charts News Company Boost Issuer Public Boost FTSE 100 3x Short Daily ETP : Issuer Document Today at 09:12 am Share Final Terms dated: 3 August 2023 WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) Issue of 20,000 WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil Securities pursuant to the Collateralised ETP Securities Programme (the "ETP Securities") This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein. The Base Prospectus referred to below (as completed by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the basis that any offer of ETP Securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the EEA (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the ETP Securities. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in in the United Kingdom or in a Relevant Member State of the ETP Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer not any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of the ETP Securities in any other circumstances. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017. The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS Terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 9 August 2022 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus (and any supplement thereto). Full information on the WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") and the offer of the ETP Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (together with any supplement thereto) is available on the website of the Issuer at http://www.wisdomtree.eu. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Base Prospectus. The particulars in relation to this issue of ETP Securities are as follows: Class of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply: Tranche: ETP Security Type: Relevant Currency: WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil 145 Commodity Securities EUR Principal Amount: Number of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply: Issue Date: Issue Price: Form of ETP Securities: USD 0.5000000 20,000 04 August 2023 EUR38.1685221 Registered Securities Registered Notes: Regulation S Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg. 9A. New Global Note No 10. Initial Price: USD 25 11. Index: Bloomberg Brent Crude Subindex Non-Leveraged Index 12. Product Leverage Factor: + -5 13. Annual Management Fee Rate: 0.25 per cent. per annum 14. Daily Swap Rate: 0.00113 per cent. per day 15. Interest Rate: Not Applicable 16. Funding Spread: Not Applicable 17. Return on Collateral: Fed Funds Effective Rate 18. Stock Borrow Rate: Not Applicable 19. Transaction Tax Rate: Not Applicable 20. Restrike Event Provisions Not Applicable 21. Severe Disruption Event 60% Threshold: 22. Severe Overnight Gap Event 60% Threshold: 23. Standard Trading Hours: 9:00 - 19:30 London Time 24. Exchange: Not Applicable 25. Related Exchange: Not Applicable 26. Multiple Exchange: Not Applicable 27. Price Source: Bloomberg 28. Hedging Adjustment: Not Applicable 2 29. Restrike Threshold: Not Applicable 30. Overnight Restrike Not Applicable 31. Discretionary Index Change Applicable 32. Near Zero Price Event Applicable 33. Intraday Index Level Event Not Applicable The Issuer accepts the responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms. 3 Application has been made to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing on the Italian Stock Exchange, ETFplus market. Application has been made to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (the "Frankfurt Stock Exchange") for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing and trading on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Central Bank has provided the competent authorities of Germany, Italy, Norway Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Austria with a certificate of approval attesting that the Base Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation. PART B - OTHER INFORMATION 1. Listing and admission to trading: Application has been made for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be admitted to listing and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. 2. Notification Interests of natural and legal persons involved in the issue

So far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the ETP Securities has an interest material to the offer. Distribution: Non-exempt Offer: Not Applicable Additional Selling Restrictions: Not Applicable 5. Information about the past and the further performance of the Index and its volatility: Information about the past and further performance of the index and its volatility can be obtained from: 6. Operational Information ISIN Code: Common Code: Names and addresses of additional Paying Agent(s) (if any): Past and further information on the Bloomberg Brent Crude Subindex can be found at: https://data.bloomberglp.com/indices/sites/2/2018/02/BCOM-Methodology-January-2018_FINAL-2.pdf IE00BVFZGD11 125964842 ICSD Paying Agent: Citibank, N.A., London Branch Citigroup Centre Canada Square, Canary Wharf London E14 5LB 4 7. Additional information Eurosystem eligibility Maximum Issue size Number of ETP Securities currently outstanding Trading Method Minimum transferable amount Maturity date 871(m) ETP Securities No. Whilst the designation is specified as "No" at the date of these Final Terms, should the Eurosystem eligibility criteria be amended in the future such that the ETP Securities are capable of meeting them the ETP Securities may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs as common safekeeper (and registered in the name of a nominee of one of the ICSDs acting as common safekeeper. Note that this does not necessarily mean that the ETP Securities will then be recognised as eligible collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intra day credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have been met. 1,000,000,000,000 465972 Unit 1 30 November 2062 No ANNEX - ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY Section A - Introduction and warnings 1. Name of WisdomTree Bloomberg Brent Crude Oil Security: 2. ISIN: IE00BVFZGD11 3. Common 125964842 Code: 4. Issuer: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer"). 5. Issuer 2nd Floor, Block 5 Irish Life Centre Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Contact Ireland Details: 6. LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23 7. Competent Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority Authority: 5 Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here . Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer plc published this content on 04 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 13:11:01 UTC. Share © Publicnow - 2023 © Publicnow - 2023 Stocks mentioned in the article Add to a list Add to a list 0 selected To use this feature you must be a member Log inSign up Price Change 5d. change Capi. (M$) BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY - BOOST FTSE 100 3X SHORT DAILY ETP 339.00 GBX +11.15% 0.00% 164 846 $ Latest news about Boost Issuer Public Limited Company - Boost FTSE 100 3x Short Daily ETP Chart Boost Issuer Public Limited Company - Boost FTSE 100 3x Short Daily ETP Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week More charts Company Profile Sector - More about the company Indexes Europe America Asia More Indexes My Watchlist My lists Rankings More Top / Flop Rankings More Top / Flop Currency / Forex Forex Commodities Commodities Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies Discover our Free Content to Help You Better Understand the Stock Market. 100% Free Registration