Final Terms dated: 3 October 2023
WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY
(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)
Issue of
7,500 WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged Securities
pursuant to the
Collateralised ETP Securities Programme
(the "ETP Securities")
This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein.
The Base Prospectus referred to below (as completed by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the basis that any offer of ETP Securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the EEA (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the ETP Securities. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in the United Kingdom or in a Relevant Member State of the ETP Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer not any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of the ETP Securities in any other circumstances.
The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.
The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.
PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS
Terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus (and any supplement thereto).
Full information on the WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") and the offer of the ETP Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (together with any supplement thereto) is available on the website of the Issuer at http://www.wisdomtree.eu. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Base Prospectus.
The particulars in relation to this issue of ETP Securities are as follows:
- Class of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply:
- Tranche:
- ETP Security Type:
- Relevant Currency:
WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
37
Fixed Income Securities
USD
- Principal Amount:
- Number of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply:
- Issue Date:
- Issue Price:
- Form of ETP Securities:
USD 2.0000000
7,500
04 October 2023
USD68.8318100
Registered Securities
Registered Notes:
Regulation S Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a
common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg.
9A.
New Global Note
No
10.
Initial Price:
USD 100
11.
Index:
US Treasury Note 10y Rolling Future Index
Non-Leveraged Index
12.
Product Leverage Factor:
+ 3
13. Annual Management Fee Rate: 0.30 per cent. per annum
14.
Daily Swap Rate:
0.00247 per cent. per day
15.
Interest Rate:
Not Applicable
16.
Funding Spread:
Not Applicable
17.
Return on Collateral:
Fed Funds Effective Rate
18.
Stock Borrow Rate:
Not Applicable
19.
Transaction Tax Rate:
Not Applicable
20.
Restrike Event Provisions
Applicable
21.
Severe Disruption Event
20%
Threshold:
22.
Severe Overnight Gap Event
20%
Threshold:
23.
Standard Trading Hours:
2am - 2pm Central Time US
24.
Exchange:
Not Applicable
25.
Related Exchange:
Not Applicable
26.
Multiple Exchange:
Not Applicable
27.
Price Source:
BNP Paribas (through Solactive)
2
28.
Hedging Adjustment:
Applicable
29.
Restrike Threshold:
20%
30.
Overnight Restrike
Not Applicable
31.
Discretionary Index Change
Not Applicable
32.
Near Zero Price Event
Not Applicable
33.
Intraday Index Level Event
Not Applicable
The Issuer accepts the responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.
3
PART B - OTHER INFORMATION
1. Listing and admission to trading: Application has been made for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be admitted to listing and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.
2. Notification
- Interests of natural and legal persons involved in the issue
So far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the ETP Securities has an interest material to the offer.
- Distribution:
Non-exempt Offer:
Not Applicable
Additional Selling Restrictions:
Not Applicable
5. Information about the past and the further performance of the Index and its volatility:
Information about the past and further performance of the index and its volatility can be obtained from:
Past and further information on the US Treasury Note 10y Rolling Future Index can be found at: https://indx.bnpparibas.com
6. Operational Information
ISIN Code:
IE00BKT09032
Common Code:
116644835
Names and addresses of additional
ICSD Paying Agent:
Paying Agent(s) (if any):
Citibank, N.A., London Branch
Citigroup Centre
Canada Square, Canary Wharf
London E14 5LB
7.
Additional information
4
Eurosystem eligibility
No. Whilst the designation is specified as "No" at the date
of these Final Terms, should the Eurosystem eligibility
criteria be amended in the future such that the ETP
Securities are capable of meeting them the ETP
Securities may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs
as common safekeeper (and registered in the name of a
nominee of one of the ICSDs acting as common
safekeeper. Note that this does not necessarily mean that
the ETP Securities will then be recognised as eligible
collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intra day
credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during
their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB
being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have
been met.
Maximum Issue size
1,000,000,000,000
Number of ETP Securities currently
177,700
outstanding
Trading Method
Unit
Minimum transferable amount
1
Maturity date
30 November 2062
871(m) ETP Securities
No
ANNEX - ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY
Section A - Introduction and warnings
1.
Name
of
WisdomTree US Treasuries 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged
Security:
2.
ISIN:
IE00BKT09032
3.
Common
116644835
Code:
4.
Issuer:
WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer").
5.
Issuer
2nd Floor, Block 5 Irish Life Centre Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767,
Contact
Ireland
Details:
6.
LEI:
2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23
7.
Competent
Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority
Authority:
8.
Date
of
2 August 2023
approval
of
5
