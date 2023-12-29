Final Terms dated: 28 December 2023

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Issue of

26,000 WisdomTree Palladium 2x Daily Leveraged Securities

pursuant to the

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

(the "ETP Securities")

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein.

The Base Prospectus referred to below (as completed by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the basis that any offer of ETP Securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the EEA (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the ETP Securities. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in the United Kingdom or in a Relevant Member State of the ETP Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer not any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of the ETP Securities in any other circumstances.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus (and any supplement thereto).

Full information on the WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") and the offer of the ETP Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (together with any supplement thereto) is available on the website of the Issuer at http://www.wisdomtree.eu. Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Base Prospectus.

The particulars in relation to this issue of ETP Securities are as follows: