Final Terms dated: 22 March 2024

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

Issue of

6,600 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged Securities

pursuant to the

Collateralised ETP Securities Programme

(the "ETP Securities")

This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein.

The Base Prospectus referred to below (as completed by these Final Terms) has been prepared on the basis that any offer of ETP Securities in the United Kingdom or in any Member State of the EEA (each, a "Relevant Member State") will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of the ETP Securities. Accordingly, any person making or intending to make an offer in the United Kingdom or in a Relevant Member State of the ETP Securities may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Issuer or any dealer to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. Neither the Issuer not any Dealer has authorised, nor do they authorise, the making of any offer of the ETP Securities in any other circumstances.

The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017.

The expression "UK Prospectus Regulation" means the UK version of Regulation (EU) No 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC, which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

PART A - CONTRACTUAL TERMS

Terms used herein shall have the meanings given to them in the terms and conditions set forth in the Base Prospectus dated 2 August 2023 (the "Base Prospectus") which constitutes a base prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation or the UK Prospectus Regulation. This document constitutes the Final Terms of the ETP Securities described herein for the purposes of Article 8(4) of the Prospectus Regulation and the UK Prospectus Regulation and must be read in conjunction with the Base Prospectus (and any supplement thereto).

Full information on the WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer") and the offer of the ETP Securities is only available on the basis of the combination of these Final Terms and the Base Prospectus. The Base Prospectus (together with any supplement thereto) is available on the website of the Issuer athttp://www.wisdomtree.eu.Terms used in these Final Terms bear the same meaning as in the Base Prospectus.

The particulars in relation to this issue of ETP Securities are as follows:

1.

Class of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply:

2.

Tranche:

WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged 511

3.

ETP Security Type:

Commodity Securities

4.

Relevant Currency:

USD

5. Principal Amount: 6. Number of ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply: 7. Issue Date: 8. Issue Price: 9. Form of ETP Securities: Regulation S Global Note registered in the name of a nominee for a common depositary for Euroclear and Clearstream, Luxembourg. 9A. New Global Note No 10. Initial Price: USD 100 11. Index: Solactive Gold Commodity Futures SL Index Non-Leveraged Index 12. Product Leverage Factor: + 3 13. Annual Management Fee Rate: 0.99 per cent. per annum 14. Daily Swap Rate: 0.006556 per cent. per day 15. Interest Rate: Not Applicable 16. Funding Spread: Not Applicable 17. Return on Collateral: Fed Funds Effective Rate 18. Stock Borrow Rate: Not Applicable 19. Transaction Tax Rate: Not Applicable 20. Restrike Event Provisions Applicable 21. Severe Disruption Event 20% Threshold: 22. Severe Overnight Gap Event 20% Threshold: 23. Standard Trading Hours: 5:00 - 13:30 New York Time 24. Exchange: Not Applicable 25. Related Exchange: Not Applicable 26. Multiple Exchange: Not Applicable 27. Price Source: Solactive (BNP) 2 USD 2.0000000 6,600

25 March 2024

USDRegistered Securities

Registered Notes:

41.6317083

28. Hedging Adjustment: Not applicable 29. Restrike Threshold: 20% 30. Overnight Restrike Not Applicable 31. Discretionary Index Change Not Applicable 32. Near Zero Price Event Not Applicable 33. Intraday Index Level Event Not Applicable

The Issuer accepts the responsibility for the information contained in these Final Terms.

PART B - OTHER INFORMATION

1.

Listing and admission to trading:

2.

Notification

Application has been made for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to be admitted to listing and trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

Application has been made to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing on the Italian Stock Exchange, ETFplus market.

Application has been made to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) (the "Frankfurt Stock Exchange") for the ETP Securities to which these Final Terms apply to be admitted to listing and trading on the Regulated Market (Regulierter Markt General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The Central Bank has provided the competent authorities of Germany, Italy, Norway Luxembourg, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Austria with a certificate of approval attesting that the Base Prospectus has been drawn up in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation.

3.

Interests of natural and legal persons involved in the issue

So far as the Issuer is aware, no person involved in the offer of the ETP Securities has an interest material to the offer.

4.

Distribution:

Non-exempt Offer:

Additional Selling Restrictions:Not Applicable

Not Applicable

5.

Information about the past and the further performance of the Index and its volatility:

6.

Information about the past and further Past and further information on the Solactive Gold performance of the index and its Commodity Futures SL Index can be found at: volatility can be obtained from: https://solactive.com/downloads/guideline_solactive_com modity_futures.pdf Operational Information ISIN Code: IE00B8HGT870 Common Code: 105065957 Names and addresses of additional ICSD Paying Agent: Paying Agent(s) (if any): Citibank, N.A., London Branch Citigroup Centre Canada Square, Canary Wharf 4

London E14 5LB

7.

Additional information

Eurosystem eligibility

Maximum Issue size

Number of ETP Securities currently outstanding

Trading Method

Minimum transferable amountMaturity date

871(m) ETP Securities

ANNEX - ISSUE SPECIFIC SUMMARY

Section A - Introduction and warnings

No. Whilst the designation is specified as "No" at the date of these Final Terms, should the Eurosystem eligibility criteria be amended in the future such that the ETP Securities are capable of meeting them the ETP Securities may then be deposited with one of the ICSDs as common safekeeper (and registered in the name of a nominee of one of the ICSDs acting as common safekeeper. Note that this does not necessarily mean that the ETP Securities will then be recognised as eligible collateral for Eurosystem monetary policy and intra day credit operations by the Eurosystem at any time during their life. Such recognition will depend upon the ECB being satisfied that Eurosystem eligibility criteria have been met.

1,000,000,000,000 739,211

Unit

1

30 November 2062

No

1. Name Security:of WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged 2. ISIN: IE00B8HGT870 3. Common Code: 105065957 4. Issuer: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the "Issuer"). 5. Issuer Contact Details: 2nd Floor, Block 5 Irish Life Centre Abbey Street Lower, Dublin 1, D01P767, Ireland 6. LEI: 2138003QW2ZAYZODBU23 7. Competent Authority: Central Bank of Ireland and the Financial Conduct Authority 8. Date of approval of the Base Prospectus: 2 August 2023 9. Warnings: (a) This summary should be read as an introduction to, and in conjunction with, the Base Prospectus; (b) Any decision to invest in the securities should be based on a consideration of the Base Prospectus as a whole by the investor; (c) the investor could lose all or part of the invested capital;

(d) where a claim relating to the information contained in a prospectus is brought before a court, the plaintiff investor might, under national law, have to bear the costs of translating the prospectus before the legal proceedings are initiated; (e) civil liability attaches only to those persons who have tabled the summary including any translation thereof, but only where the summary is misleading, inaccurate or inconsistent, when read together with the other parts of the prospectus, or where it does not provide, when read together with the other parts of the prospectus, key information in order to aid investors when considering whether to invest in such securities; (f) you are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

Section B - Key information on the Issuer

Who is the issuer of the securities?

1. Domicile/Legal Form/Country of Incorporation: The Issuer is a public limited liability company incorporated in Ireland and validly existing under the Irish Companies Act 2014 (as amended) (the "Companies Act") with registered number 515981. 2. Principal Activities The Issuer's principal activity is the issuance and performance of collateralised exchange traded securities ("ETP Securities"). The Issuer has established a programme (the "Programme"), described in the Base Prospectus, under which classes of ETP Securities (each, a "Class") may be issued from time to time. 3. Major shareholders All the issued shares of the Issuer are directly or indirectly held by Link Trustee Services (Jersey) Limited (the "Share Trustee") under the terms of a Jersey law governed declaration of trust dated 28 September 2012 under which the Share Trustee holds the benefit of the shares on trust for charitable purposes. The Issuer is neither directly nor indirectly owned or controlled by any other party to the programme. 4. Key managing directors Rhys Owens Lisa Hand Bryan Governey Sarah Warr 5. Statutory auditors Ernst & Young

What is the key financial information regarding the issuer?

Income statement for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities

31 Dec 2022 €

31 Dec 2021 €

Net Profit or loss 750 750

Balance sheet for SPVs in relation to asset backed securities

31 Dec 2022 €

31 Dec 2021 €

Total assets 1,168,447,643 1,101,599,296 Total liabilities 1,168,430,155 1,101,582,558 Financial Assets designated at fair value through profit or loss 1,167,666,357 1,100,087,175 Derivative financial assets nil nil Non-financial assets if material to the entity's business Nil Nil Financial Liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss 1,167,666,357 1,100,087,175 Derivative financial liabilities Nil Nil

What are the key risks that are specific to the issuer?

The Issuer is not an operating company. The Issuer is a special purpose vehicle with the sole business of issuing ETP Securities. The Issuer's only funds to make payments in respect of a Class of ETP Securities

are the amounts received by it from the relevant Swap Provider(s) under the Swap Transactions entered into by the Issuer in relation to that Class.

In the event that the security created by the Issuer in favour of the ETP Securityholders of a Class (among others) is enforced, and the proceeds of such enforcement are, after making payment to all senior ranking creditors, insufficient to pay all amounts due to such ETP Securityholders in full, the Issuer shall have no liability, obligation or debt for any shortfall in payment and none of the ETP Securityholders or the Trustee

(or any other party acting on their behalf) may take any further action to recover such amounts.

Section C - Key information on the Securities1

What are the main features of the securities?