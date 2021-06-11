BOOSTHEAT : MINUTES OF THE 10 JUNE 2021 COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

Vénissieux, 11 June 2021



The Combined General Meeting of shareholders met at 2pm on Thursday, 10 June 2021 in closed session in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meeting was chaired by Luc Reginster, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The quorum was reached. All resolutions submitted to the General Meeting were adopted except for resolution 17 (Decision to be taken in accordance with the provisions of Article L. 225-248 of the French Commercial Code) and resolution 29 (Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to increase the capital by issuing shares and securities giving access to the Company's share capital without shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of employees belonging to the company savings plan), which were rejected.

The General Meeting notably adopted the resolutions relating to the approval of the financial statements and appropriation of earnings for the year ended 31 December 2020. Resolution 15 regarding the planned transfer of the Company share from Euronext Paris to Euronext Growth was also approved.

Lastly, the General Meeting adopted resolution 31 (Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue warrants for the issue of bonds redeemable in shares ('BEORA') without shareholders' preferential subscription rights in favor of a named person). This resolution forms part of the arrangement of the equity line with IRIS for a total amount of around €10 million.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors met and initiated the implementation of the equity financing line.

The results of the votes can be consulted in the 'General Meetings' section of the Company website at www.boostheat-group.com.

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-tech energy efficient and sustainable heating solutions. Fitted with a patented thermal compressor, the new generation BOOSTHEAT boilers offer up to 200% efficiency and can cut energy consumption by up to half. More economical and eco-friendly than existing solutions, BOOSTHEAT boilers immediately generate dramatic reductions in environmental impact.

The Company's mission is to accelerate energy transition through its products by making them affordable to the widest possible spectrum of the population. BOOSTHEAT has its head office and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an HVAC* industrial zone). The Company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

