  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  BOOSTHEAT
  News
  Summary
    ALBOO   FR0011814938

BOOSTHEAT

(ALBOO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:34 2022-08-31 am EDT
0.3370 EUR   +29.62%
0.3370 EUR   +29.62%
11:05aBoostheat : Extension of deadline for submission of tenders to enable the takeover of boostheat - opening of a voluntary safeguard procedure
AN
09/01Boostheat : Change in boostheat’s strategy to adapt to the evolution of new market conditions and focus on finding partnerships
AN
07/07Boostheat : Update on the cash position
AN
Boostheat : EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF TENDERS TO ENABLE THE TAKEOVER OF BOOSTHEAT - OPENING OF A VOLUNTARY SAFEGUARD PROCEDURE

10/04/2022 | 11:05am EDT
Vénissieux, 4 October 2022

 

BOOSTHEAT (FR0011814938/ALBOO), a French industrial player in energy efficiency, provides an update on its situation.

On 1 September 2022, BOOSTHEAT announced the opening of a pre-sale package. This procedure was put in place to provide a suitable legal framework for a prepared (total or partial) disposal of the company's assets and activities. A deadline for the submission of takeover bids was set for 28 September 2022 at 12:00.

The company indicates that it has received several expressions of interest that reinforce this approach.

To leave potential buyers enough time to materialise their interest, and also to be able to receive new expressions of interest, Eric Lambert, Managing Director of BOOSTHEAT, applied to the Commercial Court of Lyon to request the opening of a voluntary safeguard procedure for the company. This procedure was accepted on 4 October 2022 by the Commercial Court of Lyon, and marks the opening of the six-month observation period, during which BOOSTHEAT will be able to benefit from the freezing of its debts and thus preserve its cash flow. The safeguard procedure is aimed at companies that are not in suspension of payment and is a way of facilitating the company's reorganisation to enable it to maintain its economic activity and jobs, and to ensure the repayment of its debts.

The company recalls that it has suspended all of its non-essential activities in order to preserve its resources.

A new deadline for the submission of takeover bids has been set for 25 October 2022 at 12:00.

In this context, BOOSTHEAT announces the continued suspension of the listing of its shares.

BOOSTHEAT will continue to inform the market of all developments in the situation.

 

 

All information about BOOSTHEAT is available at
https://www.boostheat-group.com/en

 

 

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT

 

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT operates in the energy efficiency sector. The company's mission is to accelerate energy transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a thermal compressor protected by 7 patent families that significantly improves energy consumption in order to promote the reasonable and appropriate use of resources.

BOOSTHEAT has its head office, research center and manufacturing plant in Vénissieux, near Lyon (historically an

HVAC* industrial zone). The company holds the Entreprise Innovante (Bpifrance) and French Fab labels. The

BOOSTHEAT share is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR0011814938).

* Heating, ventilation and air-conditioning

 

 

I CONTACTS

ACTUS finance & communication – Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor Relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / boostheat@actus.fr

 

ACTUS finance & communication – Serena Boni

Press Relations

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr


Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76551-boostheat_procedure-de-sauvegarde_vdef_en.pdf

