  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BOOT   US0994061002

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.

(BOOT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-02 pm EDT
68.15 USD   +4.13%
04:59pBoot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces June Conference Schedule
BU
05/26Insider Sell: Boot Barn Holdings
MT
05/18Micron Technology, Walmart rise; Monro, Boot Barn fall
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces June Conference Schedule

06/02/2023 | 04:59pm EDT
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced participation in the following investor conferences:

  • Baird 2023 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference
    Date: June 6, 2023
  • TD Cowen 7th Annual Future of the Consumer Conference
    Date: June 7, 2023
    Webcast Fireside Chat: 10:55 am Eastern Time
  • William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference
    Date: June 8, 2023
    Webcast Presentation: 11:00 am Eastern Time

The fireside chat and presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can also be accessed at HTTP://INVESTOR.BOOTBARN.COM. Online archives will be available for a period of 90 days following the presentations.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 356 stores in 44 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 1 704 M - -
Net income 2024 148 M - -
Net cash 2024 108 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 13,6x
Yield 2024 -
Capitalization 1 958 M 1 958 M -
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
EV / Sales 2025 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 5 750
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 65,45 $
Average target price 83,08 $
Spread / Average Target 26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
James Grant Conroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James M. Watkins Secretary, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Peter M. Starrett Chairman
Gregory V. Hackman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Brenda I. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.4.69%1 958
ABC-MART,INC.0.67%4 470
METRO BRANDS LIMITED9.92%3 205
CCC S.A.3.10%723
CALERES, INC.-19.93%648
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED2.98%628
