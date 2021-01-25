Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020.
For the quarter ended December 26, 2020:
Net sales increased 6.5% to $302.3 million.
Same store sales increased 4.6%, comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 1.9% and an increase in e-commerce sales of 16.3%.
Net income was $29.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.04 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.
Cash and cash equivalents were $76.3 million.
Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong third quarter results against a difficult economic backdrop demonstrate the power of our business model. The work we’ve done over the last several years successfully executing our key strategic initiatives has provided the foundation to navigate the ongoing headwinds from COVID-19 and deliver mid-single digit same store sales growth and a 150-basis point improvement in operating margin. We are encouraged that same store sales have accelerated in the fourth quarter with continued strength in margin. While the near term is likely to remain volatile, we believe our merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and organizational expertise, combined with the adjustments we’ve made to our operating model during the pandemic, have us well positioned to build on our recent accomplishments and head into fiscal 2022 with good momentum.”
Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales increased 6.5% to $302.3 million from $284.0 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 4.6% with retail store same store sales up 1.9% and e-commerce same store sales up 16.3%. The increase in net sales was the result of an increase of 4.6% in same store sales and the sales contribution from new and acquired stores over the past twelve months.
Gross profit was $106.8 million, or 35.3% of net sales, compared to $97.0 million, or 34.2% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The increase in gross profit rate of 120 basis points was driven by a 150-basis point increase in merchandise margin, partially offset by 30 basis points of deleverage in buying and occupancy costs. Merchandise margin increased 150 basis points primarily as a result of better full-price selling and reduced promotions.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $65.2 million, or 21.6% of net sales, compared to $62.1 million, or 21.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of additional costs to support higher sales and expenses for both new and acquired stores. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by 30 basis points primarily as a result of expense leverage on higher sales.
Income from operations increased 19.0% to $41.6 million, or 13.8% of net sales, compared to $35.0 million, or 12.3% of net sales, in the prior-year period. This increase represents approximately 150 basis points of improvement in operating profit margin.
Net income was $29.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.04 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.
Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales decreased 3.4% to $634.6 million from $656.9 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales decreased 3.2% with retail store same store sales down 8.9% and e-commerce same store sales up 24.9%. The decrease in retail store sales was primarily due to decreased traffic in our stores that resulted from customers staying at home in response to the COVID-19 crisis and temporary store closures.
Gross profit was $202.5 million, or 31.9% of net sales, compared to $218.5 million, or 33.3% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased primarily due to decreased sales resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The decrease in gross profit rate was driven by 140 basis points of deleverage in buying and occupancy costs primarily as a result of lower sales.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $149.0 million, or 23.5% of net sales, compared to $154.6 million, or 23.5% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of reduced marketing expenses and lower payroll.
Income from operations decreased 16.4% to $53.5 million, or 8.4% of net sales, compared to $64.0 million, or 9.7% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The decline in income from operations is primarily a result of the negative impact on sales and gross margin from decreased traffic in our stores that resulted from customers staying at home in response to the COVID-19 crisis and temporary store closures.
Net income was $34.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.07 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $1.18, compared to $1.38 in the prior-year period.
Current Business
The following table includes same store sales, net sales and e-commerce as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:
Four Weeks Fiscal October
Four Weeks Fiscal November
Five Weeks Fiscal December
Thirteen Weeks Ended December 26, 2020
Preliminary Four Weeks Fiscal January
Retail Stores SSS
0%
1%
3%
2%
20%
E-commerce SSS
12%
20%
16%
16%
7%
Total SSS
2%
4%
6%
5%
17%
Net Sales Increase
6%
8%
6%
6%
21%
E-commerce as % of Net Sales
16%
18%
23%
20%
16%
Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook
Due to the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Company is not providing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 26,
March 28,
2020
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
76,342
$
69,563
Accounts receivable, net
13,876
12,087
Inventories
246,008
288,717
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
15,008
14,284
Total current assets
351,234
384,651
Property and equipment, net
109,793
109,603
Right-of-use assets, net
170,311
170,243
Goodwill
197,502
197,502
Intangible assets, net
60,907
60,974
Other assets
2,425
1,738
Total assets
$
892,172
$
924,711
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Line of credit
$
—
$
129,900
Accounts payable
103,095
95,334
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
94,831
52,612
Short-term lease liabilities
36,796
34,779
Total current liabilities
234,722
312,625
Deferred taxes
18,651
19,801
Long-term portion of notes payable, net
109,591
109,022
Long-term lease liabilities
165,176
160,935
Other liabilities
1,424
635
Total liabilities
529,564
603,018
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; December 26, 2020 - 100,000 shares authorized, 29,044 shares issued; March 28, 2020 - 100,000 shares authorized, 28,880 shares issued
3
3
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
175,865
169,249
Retained earnings
188,475
153,641
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 93 and 71 shares at December 26, 2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively
(1,735)
(1,200)
Total stockholders’ equity
362,608
321,693
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
892,172
$
924,711
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net sales
$
302,338
$
283,997
$
634,619
$
656,947
Cost of goods sold
195,529
186,961
432,119
438,417
Gross profit
106,809
97,036
202,500
218,530
Selling, general and administrative expenses
65,183
62,059
149,034
154,558
Income from operations
41,626
34,977
53,466
63,972
Interest expense, net
2,303
3,155
7,327
10,369
Other income, net
152
37
294
51
Income before income taxes
39,475
31,859
46,433
53,654
Income tax expense
9,909
7,040
11,599
11,434
Net income
$
29,566
$
24,819
$
34,834
$
42,220
Earnings per share:
Basic shares
$
1.02
$
0.87
$
1.21
$
1.48
Diluted shares
$
1.00
$
0.85
$
1.19
$
1.45
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares
28,912
28,665
28,866
28,516
Diluted shares
29,581
29,367
29,275
29,188
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 26,
December 28,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
34,834
$
42,220
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
17,919
15,384
Stock-based compensation
5,011
3,326
Amortization of intangible assets
67
127
Amortization of right-of-use assets
25,342
22,899
Amortization of debt issuance fees and debt discount
663
725
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
23
389
Loss/(gain) on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
295
(186)
Store impairment charge
384
—
Deferred taxes
(1,150)
(736)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net
4,242
290
Inventories
42,709
(32,257)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(818)
(1,885)
Other assets
(687)
(559)
Accounts payable
9,753
17,063
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
42,219
31,929
Other liabilities
789
396
Operating leases
(24,991)
(22,324)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
156,604
$
76,801
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(20,508)
$
(27,550)
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
—
(3,688)
Insurance recoveries for property and equipment
—
717
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(20,508)
$
(30,521)
Cash flows from financing activities
(Payments)/Borrowings on line of credit - net
$
(129,900)
$
45,000
Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations
(487)
(65,456)
Debt issuance fees paid
—
(1,221)
Tax withholding payments for net share settlement
(535)
(483)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
1,605
4,712
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(129,317)
$
(17,448)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
6,779
28,832
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
69,563
16,614
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
76,342
$
45,446
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
3,684
$
8,139
Cash paid for interest
$
6,731
$
9,472
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:
Unpaid purchases of property and equipment
$
3,703
$
2,659
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Store Count
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 26,
September 26,
June 27,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
June 29,
March 30,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Store Count (BOP)
265
264
259
251
248
240
240
234
Opened/Acquired
1
1
5
8
3
8
1
6
Closed
—
—
—
—
—
—
(1)
—
Store Count (EOP)
266
265
264
259
251
248
240
240
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Selected Store Data
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 26,
September 26,
June 27,
March 28,
December 28,
September 28,
June 29,
March 30,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
2019
2019
2019
Selected Store Data:
Same Store Sales growth/(decline)
4.6
%
(5.1)
%
(14.9)
%
(4.7)
%
6.7
%
7.8
%
9.4
%
8.7
%
Stores operating at end of period
266
265
264
259
251
248
240
240
Total retail store square footage, end of period (in thousands)
2,787
2,779
2,770
2,722
2,639
2,616
2,537
2,539
Average store square footage, end of period
10,477
10,486
10,491
10,508
10,514
10,549
10,570
10,580
Average net sales per store (in thousands)
$
563
$
565
$
410
$
590
$
903
$
635
$
660
$
666
Debt Covenant EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 26, 2020
September 26, 2020
June 27, 2020
March 28, 2020
December 28, 2019
Boot Barn's Net Income/(Loss)
$
29,566
$
5,758
$
(490)
$
5,729
$
24,819
Income tax expense/(benefit)
9,909
1,979
(289)
930
7,040
Interest expense, net
2,303
2,383
2,641
2,941
3,155
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
5,994
6,282
5,710
5,872
5,682
Boot Barn's EBITDA
$
47,772
$
16,402
$
7,572
$
15,472
$
40,696
Non-cash stock-based compensation (a)
$
1,482
$
1,705
$
1,824
$
1,582
$
1,181
Non-cash accrual for future award redemptions (b)
697
372
(302)
(447)
575
(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets (c)
(19)
46
(4)
28
377
Loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (d)
-
295
-
-
7
Store impairment charge (e)
-
384
-
191
-
Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA
$
49,932
$
19,204
$
9,090
$
16,826
$
42,836
Additional adjustments (f)
165
1,115
1,590
2,269
1,404
Consolidated EBITDA per Loan Agreements
$
50,097
$
20,319
$
10,680
$
19,095
$
44,240
(a) Represents non-cash compensation expenses related to stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units granted to certain of our employees and directors.
(b) Represents the non-cash accrual for future award redemptions in connection with our customer loyalty program.
(c) Represents (gain)/loss on disposal of assets.
(d) Represents loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
(e) Represents store impairment charges recorded in order to reduce the carrying amount of the assets to their estimated fair values.
(f) Adjustments to Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA as provided in the 2015 Golub Term Loan and June 2015 Wells Fargo Revolver include pre-opening costs, franchise and state taxes, and other miscellaneous adjustments.