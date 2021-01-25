Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.    BOOT

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.

(BOOT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

01/25/2021 | 04:11pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020.

For the quarter ended December 26, 2020:

  • Net sales increased 6.5% to $302.3 million.
  • Same store sales increased 4.6%, comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 1.9% and an increase in e-commerce sales of 16.3%.
  • Net income was $29.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.04 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.
  • Cash and cash equivalents were $76.3 million.

Jim Conroy, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our strong third quarter results against a difficult economic backdrop demonstrate the power of our business model. The work we’ve done over the last several years successfully executing our key strategic initiatives has provided the foundation to navigate the ongoing headwinds from COVID-19 and deliver mid-single digit same store sales growth and a 150-basis point improvement in operating margin. We are encouraged that same store sales have accelerated in the fourth quarter with continued strength in margin. While the near term is likely to remain volatile, we believe our merchandising strategies, omni-channel capabilities and organizational expertise, combined with the adjustments we’ve made to our operating model during the pandemic, have us well positioned to build on our recent accomplishments and head into fiscal 2022 with good momentum.”

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 26, 2020

  • Net sales increased 6.5% to $302.3 million from $284.0 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 4.6% with retail store same store sales up 1.9% and e-commerce same store sales up 16.3%. The increase in net sales was the result of an increase of 4.6% in same store sales and the sales contribution from new and acquired stores over the past twelve months.
  • Gross profit was $106.8 million, or 35.3% of net sales, compared to $97.0 million, or 34.2% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The increase in gross profit rate of 120 basis points was driven by a 150-basis point increase in merchandise margin, partially offset by 30 basis points of deleverage in buying and occupancy costs. Merchandise margin increased 150 basis points primarily as a result of better full-price selling and reduced promotions.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $65.2 million, or 21.6% of net sales, compared to $62.1 million, or 21.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of additional costs to support higher sales and expenses for both new and acquired stores. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by 30 basis points primarily as a result of expense leverage on higher sales.
  • Income from operations increased 19.0% to $41.6 million, or 13.8% of net sales, compared to $35.0 million, or 12.3% of net sales, in the prior-year period. This increase represents approximately 150 basis points of improvement in operating profit margin.
  • Net income was $29.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share, compared to net income of $24.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.04 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $0.99, compared to $0.81 in the prior-year period.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020

  • Net sales decreased 3.4% to $634.6 million from $656.9 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales decreased 3.2% with retail store same store sales down 8.9% and e-commerce same store sales up 24.9%. The decrease in retail store sales was primarily due to decreased traffic in our stores that resulted from customers staying at home in response to the COVID-19 crisis and temporary store closures.
  • Gross profit was $202.5 million, or 31.9% of net sales, compared to $218.5 million, or 33.3% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit decreased primarily due to decreased sales resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. The decrease in gross profit rate was driven by 140 basis points of deleverage in buying and occupancy costs primarily as a result of lower sales.
  • Selling, general and administrative expenses were $149.0 million, or 23.5% of net sales, compared to $154.6 million, or 23.5% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of reduced marketing expenses and lower payroll.
  • Income from operations decreased 16.4% to $53.5 million, or 8.4% of net sales, compared to $64.0 million, or 9.7% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The decline in income from operations is primarily a result of the negative impact on sales and gross margin from decreased traffic in our stores that resulted from customers staying at home in response to the COVID-19 crisis and temporary store closures.
  • Net income was $34.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, compared to net income of $42.2 million, or $1.45 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.07 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $1.18, compared to $1.38 in the prior-year period.

Current Business

The following table includes same store sales, net sales and e-commerce as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below:

Four Weeks
Fiscal October 		Four Weeks
Fiscal November 		Five Weeks
Fiscal December 		Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 26, 2020 		Preliminary
Four Weeks
Fiscal January
Retail Stores SSS

0%

1%

3%

2%

20%

E-commerce SSS

12%

20%

16%

16%

7%

Total SSS

2%

4%

6%

5%

17%

 
Net Sales Increase

6%

8%

6%

6%

21%

E-commerce as % of Net Sales

16%

18%

23%

20%

16%

 

Fiscal Year 2021 Outlook

Due to the ongoing uncertainty created by COVID-19, the Company is not providing fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 guidance at this time.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 is scheduled for today, January 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to (877) 451-6152. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investor.bootbarn.com. Please visit the website and select the “Events and Presentations” link at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software. A telephone replay of the call will be available until February 25, 2021, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or (412) 317-6671 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 13715296. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 265 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to our current expectations and projections relating to, by way of example and without limitation, our financial condition, liquidity, profitability, results of operations, margins, plans, objectives, strategies, future performance, business and industry. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan“, "intend", "believe", “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “can have”, “likely”, “outlook” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, but not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company’s management has made in light of their industry experience and on their perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: the effect of COVID-19 on our business operations, growth strategies, store traffic, employee availability, financial condition, liquidity and cash flow; decreases in consumer spending due to declines in consumer confidence, local economic conditions or changes in consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to effectively execute on its growth strategy; and the Company’s failure to maintain and enhance its strong brand image, to compete effectively, to maintain good relationships with its key suppliers, and to improve and expand its exclusive product offerings. The Company discusses the foregoing risks and other risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk factors” in the periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Because of these factors, the Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release after the date of this press release.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 
December 26, March 28,

2020

2020

Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents $

76,342

$

69,563

Accounts receivable, net

13,876

12,087

Inventories

246,008

288,717

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,008

14,284

Total current assets

351,234

384,651

Property and equipment, net

109,793

109,603

Right-of-use assets, net

170,311

170,243

Goodwill

197,502

197,502

Intangible assets, net

60,907

60,974

Other assets

2,425

1,738

Total assets $

892,172

$

924,711

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Line of credit $

$

129,900

Accounts payable

103,095

95,334

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

94,831

52,612

Short-term lease liabilities

36,796

34,779

Total current liabilities

234,722

312,625

Deferred taxes

18,651

19,801

Long-term portion of notes payable, net

109,591

109,022

Long-term lease liabilities

165,176

160,935

Other liabilities

1,424

635

Total liabilities

529,564

603,018

 
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; December 26, 2020 - 100,000 shares
authorized, 29,044 shares issued; March 28, 2020 - 100,000 shares authorized,
28,880 shares issued

3

3

Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

Additional paid-in capital

175,865

169,249

Retained earnings

188,475

153,641

Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 93 and 71 shares at December 26,
2020 and March 28, 2020, respectively

(1,735)

(1,200)

Total stockholders’ equity

362,608

321,693

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $

892,172

$

924,711

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 
Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 26, December 28, December 26, December 28,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net sales $

302,338

$

283,997

$

634,619

$

656,947

Cost of goods sold

195,529

186,961

432,119

438,417

Gross profit

106,809

97,036

202,500

218,530

Selling, general and administrative expenses

65,183

62,059

149,034

154,558

Income from operations

41,626

34,977

53,466

63,972

Interest expense, net

2,303

3,155

7,327

10,369

Other income, net

152

37

294

51

Income before income taxes

39,475

31,859

46,433

53,654

Income tax expense

9,909

7,040

11,599

11,434

Net income $

29,566

$

24,819

$

34,834

$

42,220

 
Earnings per share:
Basic shares $

1.02

$

0.87

$

1.21

$

1.48

Diluted shares $

1.00

$

0.85

$

1.19

$

1.45

Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares

28,912

28,665

28,866

28,516

Diluted shares

29,581

29,367

29,275

29,188

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 26, December 28,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities
Net income $

34,834

$

42,220

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation

17,919

15,384

Stock-based compensation

5,011

3,326

Amortization of intangible assets

67

127

Amortization of right-of-use assets

25,342

22,899

Amortization of debt issuance fees and debt discount

663

725

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

23

389

Loss/(gain) on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

295

(186)

Store impairment charge

384

Deferred taxes

(1,150)

(736)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Accounts receivable, net

4,242

290

Inventories

42,709

(32,257)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(818)

(1,885)

Other assets

(687)

(559)

Accounts payable

9,753

17,063

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

42,219

31,929

Other liabilities

789

396

Operating leases

(24,991)

(22,324)

Net cash provided by operating activities $

156,604

$

76,801

Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment $

(20,508)

$

(27,550)

Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired

(3,688)

Insurance recoveries for property and equipment

717

Net cash used in investing activities $

(20,508)

$

(30,521)

Cash flows from financing activities
(Payments)/Borrowings on line of credit - net $

(129,900)

$

45,000

Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations

(487)

(65,456)

Debt issuance fees paid

(1,221)

Tax withholding payments for net share settlement

(535)

(483)

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

1,605

4,712

Net cash used in financing activities $

(129,317)

$

(17,448)

 
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

6,779

28,832

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

69,563

16,614

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $

76,342

$

45,446

 
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes $

3,684

$

8,139

Cash paid for interest $

6,731

$

9,472

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:
Unpaid purchases of property and equipment $

3,703

$

2,659

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Store Count

 
Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended
December 26, September 26, June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, June 29, March 30,

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

 

2019

Store Count (BOP)

265

264

259

251

248

240

240

234

Opened/Acquired

1

1

5

8

3

8

1

6

Closed

(1)

Store Count (EOP)

266

265

264

259

251

248

240

240

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

Selected Store Data

 
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 26, September 26, June 27, March 28, December 28, September 28, June 29, March 30,

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

 

 

2019

Selected Store Data:
Same Store Sales growth/(decline)

4.6

%

(5.1)

%

(14.9)

%

(4.7)

%

6.7

%

7.8

%

9.4

%

8.7

%

Stores operating at end of period

266

265

264

259

251

248

240

240

Total retail store square footage, end of period (in thousands)

2,787

2,779

2,770

2,722

2,639

2,616

2,537

2,539

Average store square footage, end of period

10,477

10,486

10,491

10,508

10,514

10,549

10,570

10,580

Average net sales per store (in thousands) $

563

$

565

$

410

$

590

$

903

$

635

$

660

$

666

Debt Covenant EBITDA Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

 
 
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 26,
2020 		September 26,
2020 		June 27,
2020 		March 28,
2020 		December 28,
2019
Boot Barn's Net Income/(Loss) $

29,566

$

5,758

$

(490)

$

5,729

$

24,819

Income tax expense/(benefit)

9,909

1,979

(289)

930

7,040

Interest expense, net

2,303

2,383

2,641

2,941

3,155

Depreciation and intangible asset amortization

5,994

6,282

5,710

5,872

5,682

Boot Barn's EBITDA $

47,772

$

16,402

$

7,572

$

15,472

$

40,696

 
Non-cash stock-based compensation (a) $

1,482

$

1,705

$

1,824

$

1,582

$

1,181

Non-cash accrual for future award redemptions (b)

697

372

(302)

(447)

575

(Gain)/loss on disposal of assets (c)

(19)

46

(4)

28

377

Loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (d)

-

295

-

-

7

Store impairment charge (e)

-

384

-

191

-

Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA $

49,932

$

19,204

$

9,090

$

16,826

$

42,836

 
Additional adjustments (f)

165

1,115

1,590

2,269

1,404

Consolidated EBITDA per Loan Agreements $

50,097

$

20,319

$

10,680

$

19,095

$

44,240

 
(a) Represents non-cash compensation expenses related to stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units granted to certain of our employees and directors.
(b) Represents the non-cash accrual for future award redemptions in connection with our customer loyalty program.
(c) Represents (gain)/loss on disposal of assets.
(d) Represents loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
(e) Represents store impairment charges recorded in order to reduce the carrying amount of the assets to their estimated fair values.
(f) Adjustments to Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA as provided in the 2015 Golub Term Loan and June 2015 Wells Fargo Revolver include pre-opening costs, franchise and state taxes, and other miscellaneous adjustments.

 


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
04:13pBOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
04:11pBOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Re..
BU
04:11pBOOT BARN : Earnings Flash (BOOT) BOOT BARN HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue $302.3M,..
MT
01/19BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results on J..
BU
01/14BOOT BARN : UBS Adjusts Price Target for Boot Barn Holdings to $60 From $50, Mai..
MT
01/11BOOT BARN : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Boot Barn Holdings to $50 From $46, Main..
MT
01/11BOOT BARN : JPMorgan Upgrades Boot Barn Holdings to Overweight From Neutral; Pri..
MT
01/08BOOT BARN : Expects to Report Upbeat Fiscal Q3 Results; Shares Up % After-Hours
MT
01/08BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
01/08BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 849 M - -
Net income 2021 45,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 80,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 684 M 1 684 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,08x
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 56,18 $
Last Close Price 58,35 $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target -3,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Grant Conroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peter M. Starrett Chairman
Gregory V. Hackman COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Gregory M. Bettinelli Independent Director
Brenda I. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.34.57%1 684
ABC-MART, INC.3.14%4 692
CCC S.A.-3.72%1 240
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED5.63%993
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.24.18%688
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.6.84%590
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ