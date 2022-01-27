Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 25, 2021.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s results in its third fiscal quarter ended December 26, 2020, it has provided the below quarterly highlights in comparison to its third fiscal quarter ended December 28, 2019, two years ago.
For the quarter ended December 25, 2021:
Net sales increased 71.1% to $485.9 million, compared to the quarter ended December 28, 2019, two years ago.
Compared to the quarter ended December 28, 2019, same store sales increased 61.0%, comprised of an increase in retail store same store sales of 59.1% and an increase in e-commerce same store sales of 69.3%.
Net income was $69.2 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to $24.8 million, or $0.85 per diluted share in the two-year ago period. Net income per diluted share in both the current-year and two-year ago periods include an approximately $0.04 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Excluding the tax benefit in both periods, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $2.23, compared to $0.81 in the two-year ago period.
The Company opened 11 new stores during the thirteen weeks ended December 25, 2021.
The Company has also provided the below table which includes year-over-year comparisons of retail store sales, e-commerce sales, and total net sales for each of the periods indicated below. In addition, the following table includes retail store sales and e-commerce sales as a percentage of total net sales for the periods indicated below:
(all $ in thousands)
Q3 FY2022
Q3 FY2021
Q3 FY2020
% Change Q3 FY2022 vs. Q3 FY2021
% Change Q3 FY2022 vs. Q3 FY2020
Retail Stores
$
396,463
$
242,369
$
231,537
64
%
71
%
E-commerce
$
89,441
$
59,969
$
52,461
49
%
70
%
Total Net Sales
$
485,904
$
302,338
$
283,998
61
%
71
%
Retail Stores as a % of Net Sales
82
%
80
%
82
%
E-commerce as a % of Net Sales
18
%
20
%
18
%
“Our strong third quarter results once again demonstrate Boot Barn is a high growth retailer with significant opportunity ahead of us,” said Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We increased top-line sales in excess of 64% in each of the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 compared to pre-pandemic levels two years ago and surpassed $1 billion in sales for the first nine-months of this fiscal year, which is greater than any full year period in the Company’s history. On a year to date basis, we expanded merchandise margin 330 basis points and improved earnings per share 235% compared to the same period two years ago. We continue to demonstrate that we have increased the size of our target market as we have extended beyond our legacy western customer. We believe that this expansion has resulted in the tremendous sales growth we have seen with strength in both our store and online channels. Importantly, this top-line growth has been accompanied by multiple years of merchandise margin expansion and outsized growth in earnings. I do want to commend the entire Boot Barn team for overcoming the challenges associated with supply chain, labor shortage and inflation that seem to be disrupting much of the retail landscape.
Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 25, 2021 Compared to the Third Quarter Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales increased 60.7% to $485.9 million from $302.3 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 54.2% with retail store same store sales up 55.7% and e-commerce same store sales up 48.4%. The increase in net sales was the result of an increase of 54.2% in consolidated same store sales and the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months.
Gross profit was $191.7 million, or 39.4% of net sales, compared to $106.8 million, or 35.3% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The increase in gross profit rate of 410 basis points was driven by 140 basis points of leverage in buying and occupancy costs as a result of expense leverage on higher sales and a 270-basis point increase in merchandise margin. Merchandise margin increased 270 basis points primarily as a result of better full-price selling and growth in exclusive brand penetration.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $99.5 million, or 20.5% of net sales, compared to $65.2 million, or 21.6% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of higher store payroll, higher store overhead and increased marketing expenses in the current-year period compared to the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by 110 basis points primarily as a result of expense leverage on higher sales.
Income from operations increased $50.6 million to $92.2 million, or 19.0% of net sales, compared to $41.6 million, or 13.8% of net sales, in the prior-year period. This increase represents 520 basis points of improvement in operating profit margin.
Net income was $69.2 million, or $2.27 per diluted share, compared to a net income of $29.6 million, or $1.00 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.04 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.01 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in the current year period, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $2.23, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.99 in the prior-year period.
Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended December 25, 2021 Compared to the Nine Months Ended December 26, 2020
Net sales increased 74.1% to $1.1 billion from $634.6 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales increased 61.8% with retail store same store sales up 68.7% and e-commerce same store sales up 35.8%. The increase in net sales was the result of an increase of 61.8% in consolidated same store sales, the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months, and the sales contribution from temporarily closed stores that were excluded from the comp base. Net sales in the prior-year period were adversely impacted by decreases in retail store sales resulting from decreased traffic in our stores from customers staying at home in response to the COVID-19 crisis and temporary store closures.
Gross profit was $426.2 million, or 38.6% of net sales, compared to $202.5 million, or 31.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to increased sales. The increase in gross profit rate of 670 basis points was driven by 340 basis points of leverage in buying and occupancy costs as a result of expense leverage on higher sales and a 330 basis point increase in merchandise margin. Merchandise margin increased 330 basis points primarily as a result of better full-price selling, increased penetration of store sales compared to the prior year, and growth in exclusive brand penetration.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were $230.3 million, or 20.8% of net sales, compared to $149.0 million, or 23.5% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was primarily a result of higher store payroll, higher store overhead and increased marketing expenses in the current-year period compared to the prior-year period which was impacted by COVID-19.Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales decreased by 260 basis points primarily as a result of expense leverage on higher sales.
Income from operations increased $142.5 million to $195.9 million, or 17.7% of net sales, compared to $53.5 million, or 8.4% of net sales, in the prior-year period. This increase represents 930 basis points of improvement in operating profit margin.
Net income was $147.7 million, or $4.86 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34.8 million, or $1.19 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes a $0.17 per share benefit due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation compared to a $0.01 per share benefit in the prior-year period. Excluding the tax benefit in the current year period, net income per diluted share in the current-year period was $4.69, compared to net income per diluted share of $1.18 in the prior-year period.
Current Business
The following table includes retail store sales, e-commerce sales, and total net sales for the periods indicated below. It also includes the year-over-year change in retail store sales, e-commerce sales, and total net sales for each of the periods indicated below:
(all $ in thousands)
Preliminary Four Weeks Q4 FY22 QTD
Four Weeks Q4 FY21 QTD
Four Weeks Q4 FY20 QTD
Preliminary % Change Four Weeks Q4 FY22 QTD vs. Four Weeks Q4 FY21 QTD
Preliminary % Change Four Weeks Q4 FY22 QTD vs. Four Weeks Q4 FY20 QTD
Retail Stores
$
91,900
$
61,648
$
47,189
49
%
95
%
E-commerce
$
18,300
$
11,298
$
11,081
62
%
65
%
Total Net Sales
$
110,200
$
72,946
$
58,270
51
%
89
%
Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 25, 2021
Cash of $114.7 million.
Average inventory per store increased 22.0% on a same store basis compared to December 26, 2020.
No debt outstanding. During the quarter the company paid the remaining balance of the $50.0 million term loan and had zero drawn on its revolving credit facility.
Fiscal Year 2022 Outlook
The Company provides the following full-year fiscal 2022 guidance:
New unit growth of 10%.
Exclusive brand penetration growth of 450 basis points compared to full-year fiscal 2021.
Effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 25.4%.
Capital expenditures between $41.0 to $43.0 million.
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
December 25,
March 27,
2021
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
114,714
$
73,148
Accounts receivable, net
7,891
12,771
Inventories
385,642
275,760
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
54,258
12,777
Total current assets
562,505
374,456
Property and equipment, net
136,716
110,444
Right-of-use assets, net
226,898
186,827
Goodwill
197,502
197,502
Intangible assets, net
60,831
60,885
Other assets
3,525
3,467
Total assets
$
1,187,977
$
933,581
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
189,229
104,641
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
157,401
77,615
Short-term lease liabilities
41,741
39,400
Total current liabilities
388,371
221,656
Deferred taxes
22,682
21,993
Long-term portion of notes payable, net
—
109,781
Long-term lease liabilities
218,915
181,836
Other liabilities
4,730
3,424
Total liabilities
634,698
538,690
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock, $0.0001 par value; December 25, 2021 - 100,000 shares authorized, 29,803 shares issued; March 27, 2021 - 100,000 shares authorized, 29,348 shares issued
3
3
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
197,176
183,815
Retained earnings
360,764
213,027
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 133 and 96 shares at December 25, 2021 and March 27, 2021, respectively
(4,664)
(1,954)
Total stockholders’ equity
553,279
394,891
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,187,977
$
933,581
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 25,
December 26,
December 25,
December 26,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
485,904
$
302,338
$
1,104,948
$
634,619
Cost of goods sold
294,245
195,529
678,711
432,119
Gross profit
191,659
106,809
426,237
202,500
Selling, general and administrative expenses
99,467
65,183
230,288
149,034
Income from operations
92,192
41,626
195,949
53,466
Interest expense
1,667
2,303
5,392
7,327
Other income, net
43
152
161
294
Income before income taxes
90,568
39,475
190,718
46,433
Income tax expense
21,337
9,909
42,981
11,599
Net income
$
69,231
$
29,566
$
147,737
$
34,834
Earnings per share:
Basic shares
$
2.34
$
1.02
$
5.01
$
1.21
Diluted shares
$
2.27
$
1.00
$
4.86
$
1.19
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares
29,637
28,912
29,518
28,866
Diluted shares
30,443
29,581
30,382
29,275
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended
December 25,
December 26,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
147,737
$
34,834
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
19,800
17,919
Stock-based compensation
7,807
5,011
Amortization of intangible assets
54
67
Noncash lease expense
28,701
25,342
Amortization and write-off of debt issuance fees and debt discount
1,834
663
Loss on disposal of assets
150
23
(Gain)/loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
(258)
295
Store impairment charge
—
384
Deferred taxes
689
(1,150)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
5,797
4,242
Inventories
(109,882)
42,709
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(41,596)
(818)
Other assets
(608)
(687)
Accounts payable
84,411
9,753
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
73,490
42,219
Other liabilities
1,306
789
Operating leases
(28,876)
(24,991)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
190,556
$
156,604
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment
$
(39,749)
$
(20,508)
Net cash used in investing activities
$
(39,749)
$
(20,508)
Cash flows from financing activities
Payments on line of credit - net
$
—
$
(129,900)
Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations
(112,085)
(487)
Tax withholding payments for net share settlement
(2,710)
(535)
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
5,554
1,605
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(109,241)
$
(129,317)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
41,566
6,779
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
73,148
69,563
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
114,714
$
76,342
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
41,694
$
3,684
Cash paid for interest
$
3,497
$
6,731
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:
Unpaid purchases of property and equipment
$
9,620
$
3,703
Equipment acquired through capital lease
$
-
$
-
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Store Count
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
Quarter Ended
December 25,
September 25,
June 26,
March 27,
December 26,
September 26,
June 27,
March 28,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
Store Count (BOP)
278
276
273
266
265
264
259
251
Opened/Acquired
11
3
3
8
1
1
5
8
Closed
—
(1)
—
(1)
—
—
—
—
Store Count (EOP)
289
278
276
273
266
265
264
259
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.
Selected Store Data
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 25,
September 25,
June 26,
March 27,
December 26,
September 26,
June 27,
March 28,
June 29,
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Selected Store Data:
Same Store Sales growth/(decline)
54.2
%
61.7
%
78.9
%
26.9
%
4.6
%
(5.1)
%
(14.9)
%
(4.7)
%
11.3
%
Stores operating at end of period
289
278
276
273
266
265
264
259
232
Total retail store square footage, end of period (in thousands)
3,063
2,940
2,915
2,854
2,787
2,779
2,770
2,722
2,472
Average store square footage, end of period
10,597
10,575
10,563
10,455
10,477
10,486
10,491
10,508
10,654
Average net sales per store (in thousands)
$
1,372
$
965
$
942
$
792
$
889
$
565
$
410
$
590
$
602
Debt Covenant EBITDA Reconciliation
(Unaudited)
Thirteen Weeks Ended
December 25, 2021
September 25, 2021
June 26, 2021
March 27, 2021
December 26, 2020
December 28, 2019
Boot Barn's Net Income
$
69,231
$
37,861
$
40,645
$
24,552
$
29,566
$
24,819
Income tax expense
21,337
11,105
10,539
6,264
9,909
7,040
Interest expense
1,667
1,162
2,563
2,115
2,303
3,155
Depreciation and intangible asset amortization
6,947
6,737
6,170
6,162
5,994
5,682
Boot Barn's EBITDA
$
99,182
$
56,865
$
59,917
$
39,093
$
47,772
$
40,696
Non-cash stock-based compensation (a)
$
1,839
$
2,767
$
3,201
$
2,147
$
1,482
$
1,181
Non-cash accrual for future award redemptions (b)
828
303
339
(255)
697
575
Loss/(Gain) on disposal of assets (c)
61
94
(4)
64
(19)
377
(Gain)/loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (d)
(12)
(214)
(33)
-
-
7
Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA
$
101,898
$
59,815
$
63,420
$
41,049
$
49,932
$
42,836
Additional adjustments (e)
1,249
1,569
1,046
673
165
1,404
Consolidated EBITDA per Loan Agreements
$
103,147
$
61,384
$
64,466
$
41,722
$
50,097
$
44,240
(a) Represents non-cash compensation expenses related to stock options, restricted stock units and performance share units granted to certain of our employees and directors.
(b) Represents the non-cash accrual for future award redemptions in connection with our customer loyalty program.
(c) Represents loss/(gain) on disposal of assets.
(d) Represents (gain)/loss on adjustment of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities.
(e) Adjustments to Boot Barn's Adjusted EBITDA as provided in the 2015 Golub Term Loan and June 2015 Wells Fargo Revolver include pre-opening costs, franchise and state taxes, and other miscellaneous adjustments.