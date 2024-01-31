Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced its financial results for the third fiscal quarter ended December 30, 2023. A Supplemental Financial Presentation is available at investor.bootbarn.com.

For the quarter ended December 30, 2023:

Net sales increased 1.1% over the prior-year period to $520.4 million.

Same store sales decreased 9.7% compared to the prior-year period, cycling 51% same store sales growth on a 2-year stack basis. The 9.7% decrease in consolidated same store sales is comprised of a decrease in retail store same store sales of 9.4% and a decrease in e-commerce same store sales of 11.5%.

Net income was $55.6 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to $52.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

The Company opened 11 new stores, bringing its total store count to 382.

Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented “I am pleased with our third quarter performance. We added 11 new stores and were able to maintain our consistent track record of delivering growth. Excluding three quarters in calendar 2020 that were impacted by the pandemic, the third quarter marks our 38th consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth since our IPO in 2014, nearly ten years ago. Our top line was driven by the sales from the 49 new stores opened over the past 12 months, which more than offset a 9.7% decline in same store sales. We also grew earnings compared to last year through a combination of sales growth, disciplined expense control and an increase in merchandise margin, which benefited from improved freight. These results underscore the strength of the Boot Barn business model and are a testament to solid execution across the organization.”

Operating Results for the Third Quarter Ended December 30, 2023 Compared to the Third Quarter Ended December 24, 2022

Net sales increased 1.1% to $520.4 million from $514.6 million in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales decreased 9.7% with retail store same store sales decreasing 9.4% and e-commerce same store sales decreasing 11.5%. The increase in net sales was the result of the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months, partially offset by the decrease in consolidated same store sales.

Gross profit was $199.1 million, or 38.3% of net sales, compared to $187.8 million, or 36.5% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to merchandise margin expansion and sales growth. The increase in gross profit rate of 180 basis points was driven primarily by a 300 basis-point increase in merchandise margin rate partially offset by 120 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs. The increase in merchandise margin rate was driven by a 250 basis-point improvement in freight expense as a percentage of net sales and 50 basis points of product margin expansion resulting primarily from lower promotional activity and growth in exclusive brand penetration. The deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs was driven primarily by the occupancy costs of 49 new stores and operating costs related to the new Kansas City distribution center.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $124.0 million, or 23.8% of net sales, compared to $115.3 million, or 22.4% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as compared to the prior-year period was primarily a result of higher general and administrative expenses, store payroll associated with operating 49 new stores and other operating expenses in the current year. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased by 140 basis points primarily as a result of higher overhead, payroll and other operating expenses.

Income from operations increased $2.6 million to $75.1 million, or 14.4% of net sales, compared to $72.5 million, or 14.1% of net sales, in the prior-year period, primarily due to the factors noted above.

Net income was $55.6 million, or $1.81 per diluted share, compared to net income of $52.8 million, or $1.74 per diluted share in the prior-year period. The increase in net income is primarily attributable to the factors noted above.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended December 30, 2023 Compared to the Nine Months Ended December 24, 2022

Net sales increased 3.8% to $1.279 billion from $1.232 billion in the prior-year period. Consolidated same store sales decreased 6.3% with retail store same store sales decreasing 5.6% and e-commerce same store sales decreasing 11.4%. The increase in net sales was the result of the incremental sales from new stores opened over the past twelve months, partially offset by the decrease in consolidated same store sales.

Gross profit was $475.0 million, or 37.2% of net sales, compared to $454.7 million, or 36.9% of net sales, in the prior-year period. Gross profit increased primarily due to sales growth and merchandise margin expansion. The increase in gross profit rate of 30 basis points was driven primarily by a 170 basis-point increase in merchandise margin rate, partially offset by 140 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs. The increase in merchandise margin rate was driven by a 120 basis-point improvement in freight expense as a percentage of net sales and 50 basis points of product margin expansion resulting primarily from growth in exclusive brand penetration. The deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs was driven primarily by the occupancy costs of 49 new stores and operating costs related to the new Kansas City distribution center.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $315.0 million, or 24.6% of net sales, compared to $285.7 million, or 23.2% of net sales, in the prior-year period. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses as compared to the prior-year period was primarily a result of higher store payroll and store-related expenses associated with operating 49 new stores and general and administrative expenses in the current year. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of net sales increased by 140 basis points primarily as a result of higher payroll and overhead costs.

Income from operations decreased $9.1 million to $160.0 million, or 12.5% of net sales, compared to $169.1 million, or 13.7% of net sales, in the prior-year period, primarily due to the factors noted above.

Net income was $117.6 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, compared to net income of $124.1 million, or $4.09 per diluted share in the prior-year period. Net income per diluted share in the current-year period includes an approximately $0.01 per share tax benefit, primarily due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation, partially offset by changes to state tax rates. Net income per diluted share in the prior-year period includes an approximately $0.03 per share tax benefit, primarily due to income tax accounting for share-based compensation. Excluding these net tax effects, net income per diluted share was $3.83 in the current-year period, compared to $4.06 in the prior-year period.

Sales by Channel

The following table includes total net sales growth, same store sales (“SSS”) growth/(decline) and e-commerce as a percentage of net sales for the periods indicated below.

Thirteen Weeks Preliminary Ended Four Weeks Four Weeks Five Weeks Four Weeks December 30, 2023 Fiscal October Fiscal November Fiscal December Fiscal January Total Net Sales Growth 1.1 % 3.0 % 4.2 % (1.2) % (14.8) %* Retail Stores SSS (9.4) % (8.8) % (11.5) % (8.5) % (7.4) % E-commerce SSS (11.5) % (16.8) % (15.1) % (8.4) % (12.9) % Consolidated SSS (9.7) % (9.7) % (11.9) % (8.5) % (8.1) % E-commerce as a % of Net Sales 13.0 % 9.7 % 10.4 % 16.1 % 11.9 %

*Last year’s fiscal January included the week after Christmas, which is a high-sales volume week. In the current year, the week after Christmas was included in the third fiscal quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of December 30, 2023

Cash of $107 million.

Zero drawn under our $250 million revolving credit facility.

Average inventory per store decreased approximately 1% on a same store basis compared to December 24, 2022.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is providing updated guidance for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024, superseding in its entirety the previous guidance issued in its second quarter earnings report on November 2, 2023. As a result, for the fiscal year ending March 30, 2024, the Company now expects:

To open 52 new stores.

Total sales of $1.654 billion to $1.664 billion, representing a change of (0.2)% to 0.4% over the prior year, which was a 53-week year.

Same store sales decline of approximately (7.0)% to (6.3)%, with retail store same store sales declines of (6.3)% to (5.5)% and an e-commerce same store sales decline of (11.7)%.

Gross profit between $605.7 million and $610.6 million, or approximately 36.6% to 36.7% of sales. Gross profit reflects an estimated 170 basis-point increase in merchandise margin, including a 130 basis-point improvement from freight expense. We anticipate 180 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses between $411.8 million and $412.7 million. This represents approximately 24.9% to 24.8% of sales.

Income from operations between $194.0 million and $198.0 million. This represents approximately 11.7% to 11.9% of sales.

Net income of $142.8 million to $145.8 million.

Net income per diluted share of $4.65 to $4.75 based on 30.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Capital expenditures between $95 million and $105 million.

For the fiscal fourth quarter ending March 30, 2024, the Company expects:

Total sales of $376 million to $386 million, representing a decline of (11.7)% to (9.3)% over the prior year, which was a 14-week quarter.

Same store sales decline of approximately (9.0)% to (6.3)%, with retail store same store sales declines of (8.5)% to (5.5)% and an e-commerce same store sales decline of (13.0)%.

Gross profit between $130.7 million and $135.6 million, or approximately 34.8% to 35.2% of sales. Gross profit reflects an estimated 160 basis-point increase in merchandise margin, including a 140 basis-point improvement from freight expense. We anticipate 310 basis points of deleverage in buying, occupancy and distribution center costs.

Selling, general and administrative expenses between $96.7 and $97.6 million. This represents approximately 25.7% to 25.3% of sales.

Income from operations between $34.0 million and $38.0 million. This represents approximately 9.0% to 9.8% of sales.

Net income per diluted share of $0.82 to $0.92 based on 30.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss the financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 is scheduled for today, January 31, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT).

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 382 stores in 44 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements refer to our current expectations and projections relating to, by way of example and without limitation, our financial condition, liquidity, profitability, results of operations, margins, plans, objectives, strategies, future performance, business and industry. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan“, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “can have”, “likely”, “outlook” and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events, but not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that the Company’s management has made in light of their industry experience and on their perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. As you consider this press release, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) and assumptions. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the following: decreases in consumer spending due to declines in consumer confidence, local economic conditions or changes in consumer preferences; the Company’s ability to effectively execute on its growth strategy; and the Company’s failure to maintain and enhance its strong brand image, to compete effectively, to maintain good relationships with its key suppliers, and to improve and expand its exclusive product offerings. The Company discusses the foregoing risks and other risks in greater detail under the heading “Risk factors” in the periodic reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual financial results and cause them to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Because of these factors, the Company cautions that you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict those events or how they may affect the Company. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update or revise the forward-looking statements in this press release after the date of this press release.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) December 30, April 1, 2023 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,166 $ 18,193 Accounts receivable, net 10,380 13,145 Inventories 563,378 589,494 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 54,205 48,341 Total current assets 735,129 669,173 Property and equipment, net 308,085 257,143 Right-of-use assets, net 366,745 326,623 Goodwill 197,502 197,502 Intangible assets, net 60,710 60,751 Other assets 5,334 6,189 Total assets $ 1,673,505 $ 1,517,381 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Line of credit $ — $ 66,043 Accounts payable 131,655 134,246 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 152,704 122,958 Short-term lease liabilities 59,243 51,595 Total current liabilities 343,602 374,842 Deferred taxes 39,949 33,260 Long-term lease liabilities 375,345 330,081 Other liabilities 3,664 2,748 Total liabilities 762,560 740,931 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; December 30, 2023 - 100,000 shares authorized, 30,528 shares issued; April 1, 2023 - 100,000 shares authorized, 30,072 shares issued 3 3 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Additional paid-in capital 229,322 209,964 Retained earnings 693,587 576,030 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 227 and 192 shares at December 30, 2023 and April 1, 2023, respectively (11,967 ) (9,547 ) Total stockholders’ equity 910,945 776,450 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,673,505 $ 1,517,381

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended December 30, December 24, December 30, December 24, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 520,399 $ 514,553 $ 1,278,550 $ 1,231,954 Cost of goods sold 321,292 326,739 803,564 777,214 Gross profit 199,107 187,814 474,986 454,740 Selling, general and administrative expenses 123,960 115,318 315,016 285,669 Income from operations 75,147 72,496 159,970 169,071 Interest expense 522 2,258 2,008 4,345 Other income/(loss), net 351 63 525 (210 ) Income before income taxes 74,976 70,301 158,487 164,516 Income tax expense 19,352 17,529 40,930 40,372 Net income $ 55,624 $ 52,772 $ 117,557 $ 124,144 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.84 $ 1.77 $ 3.90 $ 4.17 Diluted $ 1.81 $ 1.74 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,293 29,813 30,117 29,790 Diluted 30,649 30,294 30,575 30,340

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended December 30, December 24, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 117,557 $ 124,144 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 35,801 25,968 Stock-based compensation 10,429 9,562 Amortization of intangible assets 41 47 Noncash lease expense 40,361 35,203 Amortization and write-off of debt issuance fees and debt discount 81 101 Loss on disposal of assets 660 250 Deferred taxes 6,689 506 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 2,905 (4,571 ) Inventories 26,116 (117,851 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (5,945 ) (14,430 ) Other assets 855 (3,194 ) Accounts payable 2,588 19,571 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 28,476 32,785 Other liabilities 916 423 Operating leases (27,071 ) (21,464 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 240,459 $ 87,050 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment $ (91,297 ) $ (83,056 ) Net cash used in investing activities $ (91,297 ) $ (83,056 ) Cash flows from financing activities (Payments)/Borrowings on line of credit, net $ (66,043 ) $ 30,522 Repayments on debt and finance lease obligations (655 ) (626 ) Tax withholding payments for net share settlement (2,420 ) (4,501 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 8,929 329 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities $ (60,189 ) $ 25,724 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 88,973 29,718 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 18,193 20,674 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 107,166 $ 50,392 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for income taxes $ 45,637 $ 58,324 Cash paid for interest $ 1,931 $ 4,002 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities: Unpaid purchases of property and equipment $ 15,427 $ 27,474

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Store Count Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended Quarter Ended December 30, September 30, July 1, April 1, December 24, September 24, June 25, March 26, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Store Count (BOP) 371 361 345 333 321 311 300 289 Opened/Acquired 11 10 16 12 12 10 11 11 Closed — — — — — — — — Store Count (EOP) 382 371 361 345 333 321 311 300

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Selected Store Data Thirteen Weeks Ended Fourteen Weeks Ended Thirteen Weeks Ended December 30, September 30, July 1, April 1, December 24, September 24, June 25, March 26, 2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 2022 2022 2022 Selected Store Data: Same Store Sales (decline)/growth (9.7 )% (4.8 )% (2.9 )% (5.5 )% (3.6 )% 2.3 % 10.0 % 33.3 % Stores operating at end of period 382 371 361 345 333 321 311 300 Total retail store square footage, end of period (in thousands) 4,153 4,027 3,914 3,735 3,598 3,451 3,333 3,194 Average store square footage, end of period 10,872 10,855 10,841 10,825 10,806 10,751 10,717 10,648 Average net sales per store (in thousands) $ 1,185 $ 909 $ 958 $ 1,088 $ 1,320 $ 966 $ 1,031 $ 1,094

