Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.

BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.

(BOOT)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Announces Participation in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

03/05/2021 | 06:01am EST
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the Company is participating in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on March 10, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investor.bootbarn.com.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 268 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 861 M - -
Net income 2021 47,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 83,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 617 M 1 617 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 150
Free-Float 99,3%
Technical analysis trends BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 63,27 $
Last Close Price 55,76 $
Spread / Highest target 29,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
James Grant Conroy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory V. Hackman COO, CFO, Secretary & Executive Vice President
Peter M. Starrett Chairman
Gregory M. Bettinelli Independent Director
Brenda I. Morris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOT BARN HOLDINGS, INC.28.60%1 617
ABC-MART,INC.8.54%4 781
CCC S.A.8.52%1 378
ACCENT GROUP LIMITED-2.16%955
DESIGNER BRANDS INC.71.24%948
SHOE CARNIVAL, INC.25.19%692
