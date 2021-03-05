Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. : Announces Participation in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BOOT) today announced that the Company is participating in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Virtual Conference on March 10, 2021 at 1:00pm Eastern Time. The audio portion of the presentation will be webcast live over the internet and can be accessed at http://investor.bootbarn.com.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn is the nation’s leading lifestyle retailer of western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company offers its loyal customer base a wide selection of work and lifestyle brands. As of the date of this release, Boot Barn operates 268 stores in 36 states, in addition to an e-commerce channel www.bootbarn.com. The Company also operates www.sheplers.com, the nation’s leading pure play online western and work retailer and www.countryoutfitter.com, an e-commerce site selling to customers who live a country lifestyle. For more information, call 888-Boot-Barn or visit www.bootbarn.com.

