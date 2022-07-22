Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-21 pm EDT
93.27 USD   +0.25%
08:04aBooz Allen Authorized by the Cyber AB as a Third-Party Assessment Organization
BU
07/18Booz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award
BU
07/18Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Wins $172 Million IDIQ Contract for Navy's Aviation Enterprise
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booz Allen Authorized by the Cyber AB as a Third-Party Assessment Organization

07/22/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Booz Allen is Among the First to Become an Authorized C3PAO, Strengthening Its Comprehensive CMMC Services

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today it has been authorized by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Accreditation Body (The Cyber AB) as a CMMC Third-Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO), strengthening the firm’s ability to deliver comprehensive CMMC services that enable clients to prepare and obtain certification. Booz Allen is among the first to become an authorized C3PAO in the CMMC ecosystem.

To help the Department of Defense (DOD) prime- and sub-contractors prepare and obtain certification, the Cyber AB established two non-governmental roles: the Registered Provider Organization (RPO) and the C3PAO. Booz Allen has been an authorized RPO since February 2021, providing advisory services to clients in their preparation to obtain their CMMC, and is now an authorized C3PAO, assessing clients and awarding them their certificates.

"Given our work with the Department of Defense, and our RPO and C3PAO services, Booz Allen is best positioned to support organizations throughout their CMMC journey,” said Luke Simonetti, vice president at Booz Allen Hamilton and leader of the firm’s Strategic Consulting and Advisory Solutions global commercial practice. “The depth and breadth of our services—from a CMMC readiness review to a roadmap identifying prioritized gaps, to building necessary program components, or completing a CMMC assessment and certification—empowers clients to effectively address their specific requirements in order to transform cybersecurity into a sustainable competitive advantage.”

CMMC is a DOD program built to protect the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) from increasingly frequent and complex cyber attacks. It aims to enhance the protection of controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI) shared within the DIB. CMMC is designed to provide DOD increased assurance that a DIB company can adequately protect sensitive CUI and FCI, accounting for information flow down to subcontractors in a multi-tier supply chain.

Booz Allen has been working closely with the federal government to establish and refine the new CMMC framework. The firm is a trusted advisor to the DOD, with experts working at the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, the Pentagon's CMMC epicenter, to help guide its rollout. For the past several years, Booz Allen has partnered with the DOD to guide the CMMC program and subsequent rollout.

The Department of Defense (DOD) and the Cyber AB released the revamped CMMC 2.0 in December 2021. The framework is part of a multiyear, phased effort that requires DIB members to implement cybersecurity measures to protect FCI and CUI within their unclassified networks. The streamlined framework is intended to allow organizations of all sizes to implement the program more easily.

Booz Allen has defended against some of the most advanced and persistent cyber threats. Read more about Booz Allen’s elite cybersecurity teams and comprehensive CMMC services.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 29,500 people globally as of March 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release and in comments by our management include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning Booz Allen Ventures, LLC and related matters, prospective performance and opportunities, and any expected benefits, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022. All forward looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BAHPR-CO


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
08:04aBooz Allen Authorized by the Cyber AB as a Third-Party Assessment Organization
BU
07/18Booz Allen Receives 2022 Cogswell Award
BU
07/18Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Wins $172 Million IDIQ Contract for Navy's Aviation Enterpr..
MT
07/14Booz Allen Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund; Booz Allen Ventures to accelerate deplo..
AQ
07/13Booz Allen Hamilton Launches $100 Million Venture Capital Fund Booz Allen Ventures
MT
07/13Booz Allen Launches $100M Venture Capital Fund
BU
07/11DOJ Sues To Block Merger Between Booz Allen Hamilton And EverWatch Based On Antitrust C..
AQ
07/05INSIDER SELL : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
MT
07/05INSIDER SELL : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
MT
07/01EverWatch acquisition would support national security missions
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 005 M - -
Net income 2023 547 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 184 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,4x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 12 339 M 12 339 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 29 300
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 93,27 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION10.00%12 339
ACCENTURE PLC-30.52%182 180
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-15.01%145 581
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-12.38%91 106
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.80%80 503
SNOWFLAKE INC.-53.44%50 171