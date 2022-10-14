Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
94.35 USD   -1.86%
05:16pBooz Allen Completes Acquisition of EverWatch
BU
10/12MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 12, 2022
MS
10/12North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely to Persist Ahead of CPI Release
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booz Allen Completes Acquisition of EverWatch

10/14/2022 | 05:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enabling faster digital and cyber transformation for intelligence agencies

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) today announced that it has completed its acquisition of EverWatch. The transaction was previously announced on March 16, 2022.

EverWatch Corp., a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, brings a highly cleared workforce, focus on mission-critical classified programs, and expertise in specialized software development, cyber, and analytics that complements Booz Allen’s integrated cybersecurity solutions. EverWatch’s deep expertise in software development, cloud, analytics, AI and machine learning, and TechSIGINT will help Booz Allen leapfrog technology development cycles and meaningfully accelerate mission delivery for national security clients.

“EverWatch’s talented workforce, national security expertise and core technical capabilities are an exceptional strategic fit with Booz Allen’s deep mission insights and robust portfolio of full-spectrum cyber operations, mission analytics, AI, and 5G offerings. The combination will deliver tremendous value to our clients as we work together to navigate a dynamic threat landscape and transform U.S. national cyber capabilities,” said Tom Pfeifer, National Security Sector President at Booz Allen.

“Booz Allen and EverWatch share a passion for the national security mission, advanced innovation, and technical excellence. We are excited to join Booz Allen and look forward to working together to deliver exceptional support to clients in the intelligence community and beyond,” said John Hillen, CEO of EverWatch.

Booz Allen retained Jefferies LLC as financial advisor for the transaction, King & Spalding LLP as legal advisor, and Avascent for strategic industry advisory services. EverWatch retained Baird as financial advisor and Moore & Van Allen PLLC as legal advisor. EverWatch will initially operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Booz Allen.

About Booz Allen Hamilton
For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,300 people globally as of June 30, 2022 and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

Forward Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release and in comments by our management include “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include information concerning the acquisition of EverWatch and related matters, prospective performance and opportunities, post-closing operations and the expected benefits of the acquisition, as well as any other statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “outlook,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “preliminary,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. These forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties and other factors can be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 20, 2022. All forward looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such statements speak only as of the date made and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

BAHPR-CO


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
05:16pBooz Allen Completes Acquisition of EverWatch
BU
10/12MarketScreener's World Press Review : October 12, 20..
MS
10/12North American Morning Briefing: Caution Likely to Persi..
DJ
10/11BOOZ ALLEN ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTED ENERGY BUSINESS HELWORKS; Addresses asymmetric threat..
AQ
10/11Booz allen announces new directed energy business helworks
AQ
10/10Booz Allen Announces Creation of HELworks
BU
10/10Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Announces Creation of HELworks
CI
09/28Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Address Human Cyber Risk
BU
09/28Elevate Security and Booz Allen Hamilton Partner to Address Human Cyber Risk
CI
09/27Insider Sell: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 042 M - -
Net income 2023 542 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 172 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,6x
Yield 2023 1,83%
Capitalization 12 722 M 12 722 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
EV / Sales 2024 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 29 300
Free-Float 78,9%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 96,14 $
Average target price 104,18 $
Spread / Average Target 8,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Matthew A. Calderone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Kristine Martin Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION13.39%12 722
ACCENTURE PLC-37.89%162 220
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.99%137 918
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-8.88%109 998
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.11%95 476
INFOSYS LIMITED-24.78%72 340