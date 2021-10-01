Booz Allen Hamilton : 5 COVID-Era Opportunities for Health System Reform

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to challenge the nation's-and the world's-health systems, it's also bringing to light some valuable opportunities for high-impact healthcare investments and reforms.

Booz Allen employs sector-spanning health talent-from former clinicians to life scientists to policy experts-in support of government and industry clients focused on everything from treating patients to evaluating the efficacy of cutting-edge pharmaceuticals. That gives us an understanding of the health and life sciences space that is unique in its breadth and depth. Throughout the pandemic, we've leveraged this expertise to support government response in areas as diverse as public health outreach, data tracking and analysis, and vaccine development and manufacturing. Now, we've used that same perspective to survey the landscape and identify five key issues that are well-situated for pandemic-era reform.

Download our special report, Surfacing 5 Complex Issues for Health Reform, for analysis and discussion in each of the following areas: