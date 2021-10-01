Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Booz Allen Hamilton : 5 COVID-Era Opportunities for Health System Reform

10/01/2021 | 12:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

As the COVID-19 public health emergency continues to challenge the nation's-and the world's-health systems, it's also bringing to light some valuable opportunities for high-impact healthcare investments and reforms.

Booz Allen employs sector-spanning health talent-from former clinicians to life scientists to policy experts-in support of government and industry clients focused on everything from treating patients to evaluating the efficacy of cutting-edge pharmaceuticals. That gives us an understanding of the health and life sciences space that is unique in its breadth and depth. Throughout the pandemic, we've leveraged this expertise to support government response in areas as diverse as public health outreach, data tracking and analysis, and vaccine development and manufacturing. Now, we've used that same perspective to survey the landscape and identify five key issues that are well-situated for pandemic-era reform.

Download our special report, Surfacing 5 Complex Issues for Health Reform, for analysis and discussion in each of the following areas:

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 30 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2021 04:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
12:22aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : 5 COVID-Era Opportunities for Health System Reform
PU
09/29BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : TO WEBCAST INVESTOR DAY 2021 PRESENTATIONS; Leaders to discuss firm'..
AQ
09/28BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : to Webcast Investor Day 2021 Presentations
BU
09/22BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : NIH AWARDS BOOZ ALLEN POSITION ON $350M CONTRACT; Biomedical informa..
AQ
09/21Tech Stocks Expand Gains in Late Trade
MT
09/21BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Secures $29.9 Million Task Order Under $350 Million Contract to Supp..
MT
09/21BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Wins a Position on BITSDIS – a $350M Biomedical Informatics & ..
BU
09/21Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Wins A Position on BITSDIS A $350 Million Biom..
CI
09/17BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Result..
BU
09/16BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Cowen Adjusts Price Target for Booz Allen Hamilton to $100 From $93,..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 504 M - -
Net income 2022 512 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 980 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,92%
Capitalization 10 727 M 10 727 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
EV / Sales 2023 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 81,4%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 79,35 $
Average target price 95,56 $
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-8.98%10 740
ACCENTURE PLC22.48%204 794
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.32.46%188 745
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.57%124 750
INFOSYS LIMITED34.75%95 420
SNOWFLAKE INC.4.41%88 404