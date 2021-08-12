Booz Allen Hamilton : Building Secure, Adaptable Space Systems

As the space domain grows more congested with assets and more contested by competitive nations, it is critical that the U.S. maintain space superiority to protect commercial and strategic interests. But doing so requires a broad scope of capabilities, from protecting space assets from physical and electronic harm, to servicing the demands of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).
To meet the challenge, government leaders can leverage the latest developments in open systems architecture, flexible data frameworks, and DevSecOps to modernize the ground stations of existing systems-or build new ones entirely.
Disclaimer
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:50:07 UTC.