    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Booz Allen Hamilton : Building Secure, Adaptable Space Systems

08/12/2021 | 12:51am EDT
As the space domain grows more congested with assets and more contested by competitive nations, it is critical that the U.S. maintain space superiority to protect commercial and strategic interests. But doing so requires a broad scope of capabilities, from protecting space assets from physical and electronic harm, to servicing the demands of Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

To meet the challenge, government leaders can leverage the latest developments in open systems architecture, flexible data frameworks, and DevSecOps to modernize the ground stations of existing systems-or build new ones entirely.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2021 04:50:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 513 M - -
Net income 2022 521 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,3x
Yield 2022 1,87%
Capitalization 11 049 M 11 049 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 81,4%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 81,73 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-6.25%11 049
ACCENTURE PLC22.43%203 038
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.16.46%165 578
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.91%126 722
INFOSYS LIMITED33.56%95 522
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.23.00%91 690