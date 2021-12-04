Booz Allen Hamilton : Change Management for Artificial Intelligence Adoption

Artificial intelligence (AI) can help your organization streamline processes, enhance decision making, and increase productivity, all while enabling your teams to focus more on strategic, high-value activities. But these and other benefits may remain unrealized unless you support your implementation with the right approach to AI change management and adoption. Because implementing AI solutions has the capacity to deliver sweeping transformations in all areas of the enterprise, you need proven tools to guide you through each stage of the journey. It's about bringing your people along-ensuring that you have open communication channels, identify and mitigate resistance, and harness new capabilities along the way.