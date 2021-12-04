Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Booz Allen Hamilton : Change Management for Artificial Intelligence Adoption

12/04/2021
Artificial intelligence (AI) can help your organization streamline processes, enhance decision making, and increase productivity, all while enabling your teams to focus more on strategic, high-value activities. But these and other benefits may remain unrealized unless you support your implementation with the right approach to AI change management and adoption. Because implementing AI solutions has the capacity to deliver sweeping transformations in all areas of the enterprise, you need proven tools to guide you through each stage of the journey. It's about bringing your people along-ensuring that you have open communication channels, identify and mitigate resistance, and harness new capabilities along the way.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 05:41:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 501 M - -
Net income 2022 493 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 062 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,7x
Yield 2022 1,77%
Capitalization 11 514 M 11 514 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 29 200
Free-Float 80,6%
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 85,99 $
Average target price 97,00 $
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-1.37%11 514
ACCENTURE PLC37.87%230 738
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.27.25%179 892
SNOWFLAKE INC.10.52%108 408
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.13%104 836
INFOSYS LIMITED39.21%99 108