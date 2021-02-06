Log in
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
Booz Allen Hamilton : Developing an Enterprise Multi-Cloud Strategy

02/06/2021 | 01:47am EST
As the Federal Government continues to migrate and deploy systems, applications, and services to cloud-based environments, technology leaders need to invest in enterprise multi-cloud strategies. But getting started comes with some fundamental questions: How can a holistic approach benefit your agency's mission? What does 'multi-cloud' really mean for your specific environments? How do you make investment choices to reach your future state?

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2021 06:46:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 878 M - -
Net income 2021 523 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 303 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 1,58%
Capitalization 11 304 M 11 304 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 27 600
Free-Float 83,6%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,58 $
Last Close Price 82,09 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Peter J. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-5.84%11 304
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.38%161 679
ACCENTURE PLC-2.94%160 468
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.25%107 836
INFOSYS LIMITED1.88%74 418
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-3.20%72 989
