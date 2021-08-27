Booz Allen Hamilton : Harnessing Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps)

As the amount of enterprise data rapidly grows, government agencies are seeking to collect, analyze, and package insights to guide critical decisions about the mission. For many organizations, artificial intelligence (AI) promises the best tools to address today's unchecked data growth and equip senior leaders to act.

In a new report, Booz Allen's Justin Neroda,Steve Escaravage, and Aaron Peters outline how to use artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) to extend and integrate powerful AI capabilities throughout the enterprise. The report describes how organizations can:

Move AI from pilot project to production

Determine team roles and responsibilities

Solve targeted challenges with an AIOps network

Assemble the building blocks of enterprise-scale AI

Understand and implement responsible AI principles

Integrate different 'ops' methodologies, including DataOps and DevSecOps

Clear goals and measure AI performance

Read 'Enterprise AIOps: A Framework for Enabling Artificial Intelligence' to learn more about harnessing Booz Allen's AIOps approach to manage your data for greater process efficiency, more accurate decision making, and an increased focus on the mission.