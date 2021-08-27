Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  News
  Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 01:27:43 pm
81.48 USD   +0.46%
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Harnessing Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps)
PU
08/20BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON : Digital Twin Primer
PU
08/17VC DAILY : Clean-Tech Performance Up and to the -2-
DJ
Booz Allen Hamilton : Harnessing Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps)

08/27/2021 | 01:12pm EDT
As the amount of enterprise data rapidly grows, government agencies are seeking to collect, analyze, and package insights to guide critical decisions about the mission. For many organizations, artificial intelligence (AI) promises the best tools to address today's unchecked data growth and equip senior leaders to act.

In a new report, Booz Allen's Justin Neroda,Steve Escaravage, and Aaron Peters outline how to use artificial intelligence operations (AIOps) to extend and integrate powerful AI capabilities throughout the enterprise. The report describes how organizations can:

  • Move AI from pilot project to production
  • Determine team roles and responsibilities
  • Solve targeted challenges with an AIOps network
  • Assemble the building blocks of enterprise-scale AI
  • Understand and implement responsible AI principles
  • Integrate different 'ops' methodologies, including DataOps and DevSecOps
  • Clear goals and measure AI performance
Read 'Enterprise AIOps: A Framework for Enabling Artificial Intelligence' to learn more about harnessing Booz Allen's AIOps approach to manage your data for greater process efficiency, more accurate decision making, and an increased focus on the mission.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 17:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 513 M - -
Net income 2022 521 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 957 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,2x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 10 965 M 10 965 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 28 600
Free-Float 81,4%
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 81,11 $
Average target price 95,00 $
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Mark E. Gaumond Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-6.96%10 965
ACCENTURE PLC27.57%211 313
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.28.26%183 145
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION11.11%124 391
INFOSYS LIMITED37.58%98 817
SNOWFLAKE INC.8.48%90 396