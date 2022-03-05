Booz Allen Hamilton : Machine Learning Operations for the MENA Enterprise

To rapidly scale their artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, organizations in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region require a highly efficient approach for creating algorithms that generate accurate, predictable results. Now, through the use of machine learning operations (MLOps), organizations in both the public and private sectors can quickly access what they need to expand AI throughout the enterprise, improving decision making, operations, agility, and more.

With MLOps, your organization can harness proven technologies that work together to make your next AI implementation seamless. Whether you're focused on increased personalization for multiple audiences, the expanded use of chatbots, or real-time solutions for core mission areas, MLOps empowers development teams to successfully operationalize AI without a need for specialized skillsets. Benefits of an MLOps-driven approach to scaling AI include easier deployments in virtually any environment, more productive human-machine teaming, and lower overall risk and cost.