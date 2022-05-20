Log in
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/19 04:00:02 pm EDT
80.84 USD   +1.40%
Booz Allen Hamilton Names Kristine Martin Anderson as Chief Operating Officer

05/20/2022 | 09:16am EDT
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) announced today that Kristine Martin Anderson has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, effective June 1, 2022. Anderson, an Executive Vice President, is a member of the firm’s leadership team and currently President of the firm’s Civil Sector.

As COO, Anderson will take primary responsibility for accelerating firmwide operational performance and the transformation of the company’s business model, in collaboration with leaders from across the firm.

“Kristine is an exceptional business leader. She has demonstrated the ability to grow and manage technology-first businesses, develop talented leaders, help senior clients transform, and integrate acquisitions, all while consistently delivering strong financial results,” said Horacio Rozanski, Booz Allen’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As COO, Kristine will work closely with me as well as other leaders to drive operational performance, accelerate the execution of our strategy, and help us gain efficiencies that lead to faster growth.”

Anderson has been a leader at Booz Allen for more than 16 years. She has led the firm’s Civil Sector for the past four years, driving growth by modernizing and transforming missions across federal civilian departments and agencies. Anderson previously led Booz Allen’s Health business. She grew that business and significantly expanded Booz Allen’s position at the core of essential public health, life sciences, and healthcare delivery and payer missions in federal health agencies. Across all of her leadership roles, Anderson has thrived on discovering and bringing together the best talent with the bold thinking required to solve complex challenges through collaboration and innovation.

“Booz Allen has the benefit of both incredible leadership talent and strong market positioning across the entirety of government. As COO, I look forward to working with a broad group of those leaders to unlock the next level of performance,” said Anderson.

Anderson holds a Bachelor of Arts in neurobiology from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School of Business. Prior to joining Booz Allen in 2006, she was Vice President for Operations and Strategy at CareScience, a software solutions company. Anderson currently serves as treasurer of the Executives for Health Innovation (formerly the eHealth Initiative) Board of Directors. In addition, she serves as co-chair of the Cost and Resource Use Standing Committee of the National Quality Forum.

Also effective June 1, 2022, Rich Crowe, an Executive Vice President serving as Chief Growth Officer, has been appointed as President of the firm’s Civil Sector and will join the firm’s leadership team. Prior to this current role, Crowe led and scaled the Health business. Throughout his 17 years at Booz Allen, Crowe has led or supported some of the firm’s largest wins across all Sectors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton
For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 29,500 people globally as of March 31, 2022 and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-CO


© Business Wire 2022
