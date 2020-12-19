Log in
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION    BAH

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Booz Allen Hamilton : Thought Leadership for AI, Analytics, and Data Science

12/19/2020 | 12:23am EST
No matter where you are in your journey to becoming data driven, we're here to ensure your success. Our goal is to advance knowledge sharing for government, industry, and academia. This curated collection of publications, case studies, and whitepapers are designed to help you translate the complex topics of analytics, data science, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 18 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2020 05:22:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 109 M - -
Net income 2021 517 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 381 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 12 383 M 12 383 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 27 600
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 88,45 $
Last Close Price 89,80 $
Spread / Highest target 16,9%
Spread / Average Target -1,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Peter J. Clare Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION26.25%12 279
ACCENTURE PLC26.44%167 737
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES31.29%144 780
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-6.11%111 872
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.01%76 046
INFOSYS LIMITED58.54%66 859
