Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BAH   US0995021062

BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Booz Allen Hamilton : 2021 Emerging Technology Spotlight Series

05/14/2021 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With technology news breaking daily, it's a challenge to know which innovations to follow. At Booz Allen, we deconstruct, analyze, and evaluate emerging technologies so our clients can make the best decisions based on what we know today and what we can project over the three to five-year horizon.

Based on this research process, our technology scouting team identifies and distills key innovations that have immediate and long-term implications for our clients. In this series, we introduce emerging technologies that will accelerate enterprise transformation in 2021.

Disclaimer

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 04:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
12:52aBOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : 2021 Emerging Technology Spotlight Series
PU
05/13BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Wells Fargo Starts Booz Allen Hamilton Holding at Overwei..
MT
05/13BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Joins O-RAN ALLIANCE to Evolve Mobile Networks
BU
05/12BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Barclays Adjusts Booz Allen Hamilton's Price Target to $8..
MT
05/12BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : The Value of Megacommunities During a Pandemic
PU
05/04BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : to Acquire Liberty IT Solutions for $725 Million
MT
05/04BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, ..
AQ
05/04BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Enters into Agreement to Acquire Liberty IT Solutions, LL..
BU
05/04BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Intelligence Community Digital Transformation
PU
04/28BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON  : Digital Simulation and Training
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 877 M - -
Net income 2021 524 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 328 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,1x
Yield 2021 1,56%
Capitalization 11 445 M 11 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 27 600
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 91,17 $
Last Close Price 83,11 $
Spread / Highest target 32,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,69%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Joseph W. Mahaffee Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-4.67%11 445
ACCENTURE PLC9.23%177 593
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.7.85%155 253
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.25%126 255
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.51%80 610
INFOSYS LIMITED5.67%76 578