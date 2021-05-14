Booz Allen Hamilton : 2021 Emerging Technology Spotlight Series

With technology news breaking daily, it's a challenge to know which innovations to follow. At Booz Allen, we deconstruct, analyze, and evaluate emerging technologies so our clients can make the best decisions based on what we know today and what we can project over the three to five-year horizon.

Based on this research process, our technology scouting team identifies and distills key innovations that have immediate and long-term implications for our clients. In this series, we introduce emerging technologies that will accelerate enterprise transformation in 2021.

