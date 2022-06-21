Log in
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-17 pm EDT
81.13 USD   +0.56%
08:16aBooz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Friday, July 29, 2022
BU
06/16John Chevedden Submits a Shareholder Proposal to Booz Allen Hamilton
CI
06/14TRANSCRIPT : Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Presents at Jefferies Virtual A&D ESG Summit, Jun-14-2022 12:00 PM
CI
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Friday, July 29, 2022

06/21/2022 | 08:16am EDT
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EDT on Friday, July 29, 2022, to discuss the financial results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending June 30, 2022). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

To attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at investors.boozallen.com. Participants are requested to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EDT on July 29, 2022, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by its most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs nearly 29,300 people globally as of March 31, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 994 M - -
Net income 2023 550 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 185 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 19,4x
Yield 2023 2,14%
Capitalization 10 733 M 10 733 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
EV / Sales 2024 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 29 300
Free-Float 79,2%
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Lloyd W. Howell Chief Financial Officer
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Kristine Martin Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION-4.32%10 733
ACCENTURE PLC-33.57%174 426
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-16.74%146 125
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-18.78%83 666
INFOSYS LIMITED-25.09%76 098
VMWARE, INC.0.29%48 980