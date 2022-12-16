Advanced search
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION

(BAH)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
104.23 USD   -1.48%
08:02aBooz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Friday, January 27, 2023
BU
12/14Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding to $110 From $105, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
12/12Retired U.S. Army Cyber Command Leader Stephen Fogarty Joins Booz Allen Hamilton
BU
Booz Allen Hamilton to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results on Friday, January 27, 2023

12/16/2022 | 08:02am EST
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE: BAH), the parent company of management and technology consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, will host a conference call at 8 a.m. EST on Friday, January 27, 2023, to discuss the financial results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2023 (ending December 31, 2022). A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

Analysts and institutional investors may participate by registering online at investors.boozallen.com. Participants are requested to register a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The conference call will be webcast simultaneously to the public through a link on the investor relations section of the Booz Allen Hamilton website at investors.boozallen.com. A replay of the conference call will be available online at investors.boozallen.com beginning at 11 a.m. EST on January 27, 2023, and continuing for 30 days.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

For more than 100 years, military, government, and business leaders have turned to Booz Allen Hamilton to solve their most complex problems. As a consulting firm with experts in analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber, we help organizations transform. We are a key partner on some of the most innovative programs for governments worldwide and trusted by their most sensitive agencies. We work shoulder-to-shoulder with clients, using a mission-first approach to choose the right strategy and technology to help them realize their vision.

With global headquarters in McLean, Virginia, our firm employs approximately 30,000 people globally as of September 30, 2022, and had revenue of $8.4 billion for the 12 months ended March 31, 2022. To learn more, visit www.boozallen.com. (NYSE: BAH)

BAHPR-FI


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 152 M - -
Net income 2023 561 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 251 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,9x
Yield 2023 1,69%
Capitalization 13 782 M 13 782 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,75x
EV / Sales 2024 1,62x
Nbr of Employees 30 000
Free-Float 78,7%
Technical analysis trends BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 104,23 $
Average target price 112,45 $
Spread / Average Target 7,89%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Horacio D. Rozanski President, Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Matthew A. Calderone Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ralph W. Shrader Chairman
Kristine Martin Anderson Chief Operating Officer
Charles O. Rossotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON HOLDING CORPORATION22.93%13 782
ACCENTURE PLC-29.69%177 033
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.59%145 760
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.51%128 711
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.5.47%103 205
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.39%77 728